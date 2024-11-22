Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules "Classic Jax" — Scheana Shay Claims Jax Taylor Rage-Texted and Blocked Her Mom, Erika The 'Scheananigans' host claimed her former co-star told her mother, "Your daughter won’t shut her f----ng mouth." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 22 2024, 6:11 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Perhaps one of the wildest stories from this divorce (to date) is that Jax reportedly isn't only sending Brittany nasty texts. Apparently, his former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Shay's mom, Erika, was also subject to his wrath.

Did Jax Taylor block Scheana Shay's mom, Erika?

As fans wait to hear an official word about Vanderpump Rules' future amid its hiatus after Season 11, Scheana spilled some tea that will likely come back up again on VPR or The Valley. On Nov. 20, 2024, she appeared on Lala Kent's podcast, Give Them Lala, and spilled that her and Jax's ongoing drama had now affected her mother, Erika.

Scheana said on the podcast that Jax had recently involved her mom in their drama. She claimed he texted her and told her, "Your daughter won’t shut her f----ng mouth." Lala added that Jax reportedly took his pettiness a step further and "then blocked her so your mom couldn’t even respond," stating that the move was "Classic Jax.”

Scheana further shared that Tom Schwartz tried to alleviate the drama between her mom and Jax by promising Erika that he would convince Jax to unblock her. Unfortunately, the damage was already done in her mom's eyes, stating she told Schwartz, "It’s fine. We’re good."

What happened between Jax and Scheana?

Jax and Scheana's relationship has never been great. However, since they filed for divorce, his former co-star has clarified that she and her husband, Brock Davies, are standing ten toes down for Brittany and have only tolerated Jax on her friend's behalf.

"I love Brittany, that's why we deal with Jax," Scheana said after Brock asked how she managed to stay around him all of these years.

Scheana also mentioned that, despite her feelings about Jax, she can empathize with them both as they face their divorce in the public eye while also trying their best to co-parent their son, Cruz. "I also think they're trying to figure out how to co-parent," she mentioned. "This is a new world for them. Neither of them have been married and divorced with a child and a home before, you know? So I don't think we can really judge or say how they're dealing with it."