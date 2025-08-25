Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Send the Internet Into a Frenzy After Being Spotted in Rome As the summer comes to an end, could this be the start of a surprising love affair? By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 25 2025, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There's no denying that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are some of the most famous Hollywood celebrities in 2025. The singer rocked the world with his "Harry's House" record, alongside the tour he embarked on in order to promote the album. At the same time, Zoë Kravitz began to transition from actor to filmmaker, expanding the horizon of her career as an artist. The sky was the limit for the talented pair.

As if giving new definitions to entertainment wasn't enough for Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, the stars shocked the internet when they were spotted walking around Rome together. It could have been just two friends enjoying the sights of Europe, but fans of both performers were quick to question if this was actually the start of a romance. Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz dating? Here's what we know about the potential couple that would change the game for Hollywood.

Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz dating?

Not officially, according to Elle. Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were spotted walking around Rome together, linking arms, but they didn't display any signs of physical affection that could point to them actually being a couple. They are both single as of this writing, as far as we know.

Zoë Kravitz used to be engaged to Channing Tatum, who starred in her directorial debut, Blink Twice. According to Cosmopolitan, a source close to the couple stated that the planning for the wedding put a lot of pressure on the actors, forcing them to reconsider their entire relationship in the process. Their separation was made public in 2024, the year in which Channing appeared as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.

What are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz working on?

Harry Styles performed as part of his Love On Tour for the last time in the summer of 2023. Since then, the actor has stayed away from the spotlight, enjoying one vacation after another while preparing for his major comeback. As of August 2025, Harry hasn't revealed any information regarding the launch of his highly anticipated third solo album. However, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating release dates online.

Zoë Kravitz continues with the evolution of her career as a Hollywood powerhouse. After starring in Caught Stealing and The Studio, the actor decided that it was time for her to step behind the camera. Her directorial debut, Blink Twice, had her, Channing Tatum, and Naomi Ackie as part of the cast. Zoë is also rumored to reprise her role as Selina Kyle in The Batman: Part II, but her return wasn't immediately confirmed by either director Matt Reeves or Warner Bros.