Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Have Reportedly Ended Their Years-Long Relationship The news of their break up has many looking back at their entire three-year relationship. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 30 2024, 1:10 p.m. ET

Reporting from People suggests that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have ended their engagement and their three-year relationship. Following the news that their relationship is over, many wanted to learn more about the full history of their time together.

Over the course of their relationship, Channing and Zoë seemed like the rare Hollywood couple that was built to last. Here's what we know about how they got together, their engagement, and their ultimate separation .

Rumors first swirled of a relationship in 2021.

Both Channing and Zoë were coming out of long-term relationships when rumors first circulated that the two of them were dating in January of 2021. Zoë had just filed for divorce from Karl Glusman, and she initially denied the rumors that she was dating the actor. In August of that year, a photo of them riding a motorcycle went viral, essentially confirming the news that they were together.

People reported that the two had been “exclusive for a long time," and according to Esquire, the two first met earlier that year when Tatum was cast in what would eventually become Blink Twice. They apparently started dating after he was cast but before the movie was actually shot. Later that year, the two were seen leaving the Met Gala together, the first time they attended an event together.

Zoë called Channing a "wonderful human."

The following year, in November of 2022, Zoë opened up about her relationship with Channing for the first time during an interview with GQ, calling him a "wonderful human." “He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she added. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

The news of Zoë and Channing's engagement broke in October 2023.

The news of Zoë and Channing's engagement first broke after Zoë was seen wearing her engagement ring while attending a Halloween party. In August 2024, the two embarked on the Blink Twice press tour together, which was the first opportunity many had to see how they interacted with one another. They did everything from a visit to the Criterion Closet to a puppy interview together.

Speaking with GQ, Tatum discussed the way his relationship and the film were intertwined. “I fell in love in creating this movie. I don't actually know my relationship with my partner outside of this film, so it's going to be very interesting when the movie is over," Tatum said, a quote that, in retrospect, feels slightly ominous.

They ended their engagement in October of 2024.