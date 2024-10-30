Home > Entertainment Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Supposedly Called off Their Engagement — What Happened? Multiple sources have claimed that Zoë and Channing are over. What’s the real deal? By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 30 2024, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Nearly two months after Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, hit theaters on Aug. 23, 2024, starring none other than her fiancé, Channing Tatum, People reported on Oct. 29 that Zoë and Channing have called it quits. The pair started dating in 2021 and got engaged in October 2023, seemingly ready to take on the next chapter together, both on and off-screen. Blink Twice was not only their first major collaboration but also a huge milestone in their relationship.

Despite multiple sources confirming the engagement is off, Zoe and Channing are still following each other on Instagram, at least for now. Just hours before the breakup bombshell dropped, Channing shared a Deadline article on his Instagram Stories announcing he and his (now possibly ex?) would be starring together in Cate Blanchett’s upcoming production, Alpha Gang. So, what really went down between Channing and Zoë? Let’s dive into the details.

What happened between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz?

Perhaps their relationship just ran its course. Neither Channing nor Zoë hinted at any trouble in paradise recently, and they haven’t addressed the split that sources confirmed to People. But here’s a theory: Blink Twice might have been the glue holding their relationship together. Think about it — their romance began when Zoë cast Channing as Slater King in the film. They spent the exciting early days of their relationship immersed in a project they both deeply cared about.

Fast-forward to August 2024: Blink Twice premieres, and now, just two months later, they’re calling off the engagement? It sounds like the film and its production may have played an even larger role in forming their bond than they realized.

Back in July 2024, Channing hinted at how much he enjoyed working with Zoë, telling People, “This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it.” For him, producing a film with someone he cared for brought extra excitement.

Zoë echoed that sentiment to People around the premiere, saying, “Art is our love language. I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.” But now, with all the buzz around Blink Twice fading, it seems a piece of their relationship may have faded along with it. Just saying.

Channing Tatum writes sweet message to Zoë Kravitz on Instagram just a month before their reported split.

If news of Channing and Zoë’s reported split has you stunned, you’re definitely not alone. Just last month, in September 2024, Channing shared a heartfelt tribute to Zoë on Instagram as she slept on his lap, praising her dedication to Blink Twice. “This little sweet. She’s so tired, bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break ... she just kept going and going and going,” he wrote.

He didn’t stop there, adding how “proud” he was to be close to someone like her: “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.”