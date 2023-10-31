Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Relationship Timeline — From Making a Movie to Getting Engaged How did Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum meet? What is the status of their relationship today? Read on for the latest with this Hollywood couple. By Melissa Willets Oct. 31 2023, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There was a time when actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were married to other people, respectively. The daughter of legend Lenny Kravitz had said "I do" to Karl Glusman in 2019. But just 18 months later, the couple was headed for divorce.

Meanwhile, the year that Zoë got married to Karl was the same year that Channing and his first wife Jenna Dewan went their separate ways. It seems the two newly-single stars were aligned for a new relationship with one another — and here's their relationship timeline, from working on a movie together, to getting engaged.

Source: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum met on the set of a movie in 2021.

The Big Little Lies alum set out to direct her first film, Pussy Island, and guess what? Channing just happened to be cast! And guess what else? The two impossibly good looking actors hooked up at that time, per People.

Early on, it seems the relationship was more than a fling, with each respective star saying truly nice things about the other. "He’s just a wonderful human," she told GQ about him in 2022. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Meanwhile, Channing, who sources say was ready for another go at love, has gushed about Zoë as well. In early 2023, he told Variety, "She's a perfectionist in the best possible way."

Channing and Zoë dated for two years — then took a big leap.

The Hollywood A-listers may comment about one another in the media, but try to find a photo of them together on their respective Instagram accounts, and you'll come up empty. The duo seems to want to fiercely protect their burgeoning romance.

As of late October, rumors are circulating online that Channing — who shared a 10-year-old daughter, Everly, with his ex, Jenna — popped the question, and that he and Zoë are now engaged.

In images captured from a Halloween party, with Zoë dressed up as the main character from the film Rosemary's Baby and Channing dressed as, well, a baby, you can see that the up-and-coming director is sporting a sparkler on her left ring finger.

Jeweler Laura Taylor or Lorel Diamonds told Marie Claire about the bauble, "The engagement ring is a rare elongated cushion-cut diamond, weighing 7 carats, set in a simple gold band, giving Zoë’s old Hollywood style a modern edge."