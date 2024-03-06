Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Former 'One Tree Hill' Costars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz Might Be Feuding Hilarie and Bethany might be in a feud because the covers of their memoirs look too much alike. By Joseph Allen Mar. 6 2024, Updated 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although celebrities may not always want their feuds to be made public, eager and observant fans can almost always tell. In early March, One Tree Hill fans began to suspect that two of the hosts of the Drama Queens podcast were no longer on good terms.

Specifically, the speculation was around whether Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton are still friendly. There have been a number of clues to suggest that the two might not be speaking to one another. Here's everything we know about the rumored feud, and whether the two of them are friends.

Are Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton friends?

Although they weren't always close, Bethany and Hilarie have seemed to be good friends in recent years. They have often posted about hanging out together, and their chemistry on the podcast suggests that they at least like each other. Reports suggest that, while they were actually filming One Tree Hill, the show's production staff kept them apart. More recently, though, they seem to have grown close.

The production kept them apart for reasons that all three hosts have discussed. They claim that the show's producer Mark Schwahn wanted to keep them apart so that any animosity the characters had for one another would be reflected on screen. They also claimed that he had harassed them on set and made them feel insecure about their body image.

Explaining the drama around Bethany and Hilarie now.

This history certainly informs what fans are speculating about now. The drama started on Feb. 29, when Bethany announced her new book, Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show. That same day, Hilarie posted a tweet in which she simply posted the quote “I don't think imitation is the highest form of flattery. I think it's annoying." Fans immediately began to suspect that Hilarie was upset because her memoir, Grimoire Girl: A Memoir of Magic and Mischief, had a very similar cover.

Fans then checked whether the two were currently following one another on social media or tagging each other in posts, and it quickly became clear that they were not. All of that has left many with the suspicion that the two are not currently on speaking terms, even though this seems like a relatively minor issue to get upset about.

What might this feud mean for the future of their podcast?

If the feud between them is real, which we don't know for sure, it could mean a number of things for the podcast. If they aren't contractually obligated to continue making it, they would likely just stop assuming they are no longer speaking with one another.