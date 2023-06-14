Home > Gaming Horses Might Be Headed to 'The Sims 4' — Everything We Know About the Rumored Expansion If the latest leaks are true, then horses will be coming to 'The Sims 4' later this year. Here's a look at everything we know so far. By Jon Bitner Jun. 14 2023, Published 3:33 p.m. ET Source: EA A horse from 'The Sims 3'

Electronic Arts has been churning out updates for The Sims 4 over the past few months, and if new leaks are to be believed, that trend won’t be stopping anytime soon. In fact, many fans are now speculating that horses are coming to The Sims 4. But are the latest rumors true? And if they are, what exactly will horses look like in The Sims 4?

Are horses coming to 'The Sims 4'?

While EA is yet to make things official, it certainly looks like horses are coming to The Sims 4. According to leaks from CDKeys — a video game key reseller — The Sims 4: Horse Ranch Expansion Pack is arriving in the near future.

Horses from the Pets expansion for 'The Sims 3.'

The Horse Ranch page wasn’t up long, as CDKeys was quick to realize the mistake and pull it from the site. However, the page appeared to be legit, listing Maxis as the developer and Electronic Arts as the publisher. It also gave Horse Ranch a launch date of “To Be Announced,” so it’s possible that EA is gearing up for a big reveal in the coming weeks.

Another website, Instant Gaming, had the title listed for a July 19 release date. And unlike CDKeys, this page is still active. You can even sign up to be notified when preorders open. Unfortunately, little else can be gleaned from the page. The game’s description is a simple rehash of what the base game offers, giving no new details about what we might see in the Horse Ranch expansion.

SIMS 4 HORSE RANCH? I just saw these supposed leaked images. THOUGHTS? Are you team horses in the sims? pic.twitter.com/q5FcFB2WkR — Kelsey Impicciche (@kelseydangerous) June 6, 2023

Despite two separate storefronts putting up listings for Horse Ranch, EA still hasn’t confirmed its existence — so don’t get too excited just yet. There’s always a possibility that the expansion won’t be launched anytime soon (or at all). But if the July 19 release date is accurate, EA will likely give fans more details before the end of June.

What’s included in 'The Sims 4: Horse Ranch' DLC?

Since there’s been no official reveal for The Sims 4: Horse Ranch, no one knows what exactly will be included with the DLC. Of course, ridable horses seem to be the big draw, but you might also see new building materials, new furniture, and several new gameplay mechanics to go along with your newfound ability to ride horses.

Huh, now the "Horse Ranch" expansion is listed for July 19th on Instant Gaming. I don't think a Sims 4 expansion pack has released on a Wednesday before? Growing Together released on a Thursday so the 20th may be it.



(Working on a new video about the latest rumours on this EP!) pic.twitter.com/2Ntwjej1Nr — Julian/Iron Seagull (@Iron_Cgull) June 7, 2023

This wouldn’t be the first time horses found their way to The Sims, as The Sims 3 offered horses way back in 2011. The Sims 3: Pets expansion let players customize their own pet, including cats and dogs alongside horses. Select editions of the expansion all included a pet store for players to visit.