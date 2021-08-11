'MAFS' Star Jamie Otis Says She Is Ready to Fight for Her Marriage With Doug Hehner

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner tied the knot on March 23, 2014, during the shooting of Season 1 of Married at First Sight . On Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Jamie took to Instagram to announce that they are currently going through a tough period — and that they have been attending therapy in the hope of making it work. So, will they stay together?

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from 'MAFS' are still together — but dark clouds have been gathering on the horizon.

Jamie and Doug tied the knot upon first meeting each other, as is the premise for MAFS. But, as Jamie previously told upfrontNY, it wasn't love at first sight. As she told the outlet, they had no chemistry whatsoever, which made her more skeptical at first. "I was not at all interested in my new husband. He was nice enough, but there was literally zero chemistry. No connection," Jamie said in 2015. "To me, that was a huge sign. I just assumed it'd never work out. Boy, was I pleasantly surprised by this process."

Despite the rocky beginnings, Jamie and Doug gradually developed a loving bond. They relocated to Sarasota, Fla., in the summer of 2020. It's understood that their current problems started to emerge roughly around the same time. Jamie and Doug share two kids. Daughter Henley Grace was born on August 22, 2017. Son Hendrix Douglas followed on May 13, 2020. As Jamie's Instagram posts reveal, she opted for a home birth the second time around.

In 2020, Jamie made the headlines by revealing that she and Doug didn't have sex for months during and after her pregnancy with Hendrix. As she shared in an Instagram post, they were too worried about losing the baby — and they saw it best to swear off intimacy for a while.

"Doug and I didn't have sex nearly at all during my pregnancy with Hendrix. Then after I had this sweet boy who [weighed] 9 pounds and 4 ounces and ripped me to shreds. The last thing I wanted was anything near my lady bits. ⁣⁣We went over nine months not having sex," Jamie wrote on Instagram Oct. 8, 2020. "Sex after babies isn't necessarily always easy and honestly, I was scared of it."