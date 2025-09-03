Despite a Love Triangle, are 'Bachelor in Paradise' Jeremy and Bailey Still Together? Jeremy pined after another contestant, and Bailey had to see that all play out when the episodes aired. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 3 2025, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @baileytaylorbrown

The Bachelor in Paradise love matches can be epic. Sometimes, people get together and their love burns out in a flash. Other times, they get together and somehow last through all the odds stacked against them. For Jeremy Simon and Bailey Brown, fans weren't exactly sure how to feel about their love. Especially given Jeremy's pining for another contestant.

They left the show early, so it seemed like that would be the end of things. However, that is not the case; there's more to the story. So, are Jeremy and Bailey still together? Here's what we know about how their relationship went after they departed Season 10.

Are Jeremy and Bailey still together from 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

Believe it or not, they are still together as of the publication of this article. Bailey took to Instagram to brag about their relationship as questions swirled about whether they said farewell after leaving the series. With a carousel of photos shared to the platform, Bailey mused, "What a ride it’s been. From the first day in paradise until now, we’ve experienced so much more than we ever imagined. "

She continued, "Though we didn’t win the money, we are both walking away with something far more valuable: a love that we’ve always dreamed of. Life’s not about perfection, and our journey certainly wasn’t, but it’s all part of what has brought us here. We’ve grown so much over these past few months — both as individuals and as a couple — and we wouldn’t change a thing."

Bailey concluded, "Though our time in paradise wasn’t without its challenges, we truly believe everything happens for a reason. Every step, every moment, has led us to this incredible place together. We feel so lucky to have found each other and couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come." So, yes. Surprisingly, they are still together, even as they watch the series back and see some questionable choices from Jeremy.

Some fans are questioning Bailey's decision in staying with Jeremy after things he said during the show.

While Jeremy and Bailey seem over the moon to be together, fans aren't so sure that it was a good decision for Bailey. After all, Jeremy wasn't exactly a "stellar" partner on the show. Remember that time he tried to get with Susie Evans and even asked producers to bring her back to the show once she departed? Bailey had to watch that as the show aired. Under a photo of the two of them on Bailey's Instagram, where she praised him as "a great partner," fans immediately questioned her judgment.

One fan asked, "Is the great partner in the room with us?" Another wrote, "Girl, please leave this fool, you are too sweet and beautiful for him, he's not a good guy." But on TikTok, people were a little more forgiving.

In one comment section, one TikTok user wrote, "People can be so brutal!!! At the end of the day, we should be supporting love and happiness, and they’ve found that!!!" And another agreed, writing, "It’s so annoying how people are still and unfortunately are gonna continue to comment on her continuing the relationship, all the episodes already aired, and if she’s still with him, then just leave her alone, like what do people gain from leaving those comments??"