Here’s the Scoop on Jill Chin’s Ethnicity From 'Bachelor in Paradise' "There have been relationships I’ve been in where I felt [they were] fetishizing my heritage." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 16 2025, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Fans of The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise are pretty familiar with the name Jill Chin by now, and that’s because she’s popped up on more than a few of the shows. For those who need a refresher, Jill first appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 but exited in Week 4. She later returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, only to leave by Week 3. Now she’s back again for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, maybe hoping that third time’s the charm?

Article continues below advertisement

At this point, she’s basically a Bachelor Nation regular, and no one’s complaining. Between her stunning looks and hilarious personality, viewers can’t seem to get enough of Jill. In fact, some are even petitioning for her to have a permanent spot on TV. While most of us feel like we already know Jill, some fans still have questions about her background, like what her ethnicity is. No worries, we’ve got the full scoop.

What is Jill Chin's ethnicity from 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

Jill Chin is Asian American and proudly considers herself part of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, but she has not specified which Asian countries her family has ties to. She also observes AAPI Heritage Month, which is celebrated every May. Jill confirmed her ethnicity during an interview with Joy Sauce during her first run on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, saying, “It’s also really special to me to be able to represent the Asian community [on the show], because I didn’t have any Asian women growing up to look up to [on TV].”

Article continues below advertisement

She added, “I’m thankful to be in this position and be able to show what an Asian love story could look like … I really think that highlighting Asian love stories is so important.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jill also shared how her Asian parents responded when they found out she’d be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise for the first time. While her mom reacted with, “Of course you’d do something like this,” her dad was “absolutely mortified,” Jill recalled.

In a 2022 interview with Bachelor Nation, Jill opened up even more about her family and heritage, expressing how proud she is of her grandfather, whom she calls Yeye, who immigrated to the U.S., where he went on to serve in WWII “to fight for our country and the freedom he was seeking, raising a family of 11 children, and truly exemplifying the American Dream.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jill is incredibly proud to be part of the Asian community and says, “It is such an honor to be able to represent the Asian community and show young women and girls that they are beautiful, strong, and worthy of love and respect.” As a way for fans to support her and other Asian American contestants, she encourages people to “Support your local Asian-run businesses, learn about Asian history, and engage with AAPI friends to gain a deeper insight on their lives and their culture!”

What is Jill Chin's zodiac sign?