'Below Deck' Joe and Kizzy Stirred Controversy with a Shared Kiss — Are They Still Together? Kizzi had some unanswered questions and they apparently resided in Joe's lips.

On Below Deck, things are often steamy. And sometimes, that's a vast understatement. Especially if Kizzi Kitchener is on screen, because she seems to have zero hesitation about working her way through her coworkers. But a conversation Kizzi had prompted people to wonder if she was still with Joe Bradley.

Kizzi was supposed to be engaged to pro rugby player Tom Whiteley, but her actions called that into question. Here's what we know about whether or not she's still with Joe, Tom, or what's happening in the wild world of Kizzi.

Are 'Below Deck' stars Joe and Kizzy still together?

As Below Deck Mediterranean wrapped up for another season on Jan. 26, 2026, things got a little spicy. Kizzi, who was engaged to Tom, kissed Joe in the car. Joe clearly thought she was opening a new chapter for their past relationship, but Kizzi was asleep when he went looking for her.

And then, Kizzi surprised by telling crewmate and chef Josh Bingham, "I did kiss Joe in the car. Now that I’ve done it, I’m like, ‘Don’t need to do it again.’ Now I can go home and get married and never think, ‘What if?'" She added, "I can't complain. I did do everything I said I wanted to do. But I think I might be having a bit of an epiphany right now, and you might think I am crazy. But I think I’m actually in love with Tom, who is the ex-boyfriend I broke up with to kiss everyone on the boat."

She mused about her chances to get back with Tom, "Do you think he will still take me back? Like, do you think he will still want me? How would I have known that if I didn’t break up with and kiss everyone on the boat?” So, no. Joe and Kizzi are not together, and it seems that she's angling to patch things up with her fiancé. Former fiancé? It's hard to keep up.

Fan reaction to Kizzy hasn't been favorable, but this isn't the first time she's been in the middle of a relationship triangle.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Kizzi has found herself in the middle of a love triangle. This isn't even the first time she's found herself in the middle of a love triangle with Joe. Episodes from when Joe and Victoria were together aired that proved Kizzi was anything but a girl's girl.

Joe, who was trying his best to be loyal to Victoria at the time, or so he said, found himself arguing with Kizzi, who was trying to take him to bed. Joe demurred, saying V didn't deserve to be hurt, but he also didn't seem ready to fight Kizzi off with any enthusiasm. Joe's past playboy behavior worked against him, and he received some criticism, but people seemed laser-focused on Kizzi.

Fans blasted Kizzi on TikTok, seeming to hold their ire for Joe in the face of their disgust over Kizzi not being a "girl's girl." One fan wrote, "V deserves better than both of them. Kizzi was so sad to watch." Another added that Kizzi gave them bad vibes "from day 1."