Did 'Siesta Key' Star Juliette Porter Break Up With Her Boyfriend Clark?
During Siesta Key Season 4, we watched Juliette Porter’s love story with Sam Logan blossom, then ultimately fall apart in front of the cameras. It wasn’t too long after their split that Juliette had a new man by her side, Clark Drum.
We got our first look at Clark in Oct. 2021 when Juliette shared a photo with him while attending the wedding of Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto.
This photo came as a surprise to many, as many fans weren’t aware that she and Sam were over. But it was official. Juliette had moved on — and she appeared to be happier than ever.
She gushed over him in an interview with Life and Style Magazine in Mar. 2022. "He just wants to be with me … like, that’s all he cares about. He just wants to be happy; he doesn’t have a huge ego; he’s just amazing," she said.
But after the Season 5 finale of Siesta Key, fans are wondering if something might have happened between Juliette and Clark.
Are Juliette and Clark still together?
Yes, Juliette and Clark still appear to be going strong. Following the Season 5 finale, Juliette posted an Instagram Story where she is seen on a flight to Dubai with a gentleman who looks to be Clark.
Earlier this month, she also shared a carousel of photos taken in Vegas on Instagram. Clark was seen in the last photo and also commented on the post, confirming that the couple are still going strong.
Clark has been adamant about not appearing on 'Siesta Key.'
Clark, a realtor in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and licensed yacht broker per his LinkedIn, never planned to add reality star to his title.
When he first started dating Juliette, it naturally made sense that he would be incorporated into Siesta Key. And he was. The only problem was that he didn't seem too excited about it. Many fans felt that Clark's reluctance to be on the show was a red flag. Juliette's cast mate, Chloe Trautman, also seemed to think there was something fishy about Clark.
But as many wrote on Twitter, Clark can still be a supportive partner to Juliette, even if he isn't present on the show.
However, as the season progressed, many fans began to accept Clark's decision not to film. His absence from the show is due to the fact that he doesn't want to be on the show. It has nothing to do with his relationship with Juliette ending.