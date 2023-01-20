Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Getty Images Meet Kamie Crawford, the New Host of MTV’s ‘Are You the One?’ By Haylee Thorson Jan. 19 2023, Published 8:09 p.m. ET

MTV’s Are You the One? is finally back on Paramount Plus after three long years. However, Season 9 looks slightly different. While the dramatic dating series still follows the age-old algorithm model and a cast of 22 singles, its host is brand-new. Featuring MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show’s co-host Kamie Crawford as this season’s presenter, here’s everything you need to know about the most recent host of Are You the One?

Source: Getty Images

What is Kamie Crawford’s background information?

Kamie Crawford was born on Oct. 25, 1992, in Cleveland, Ohio. In 2013, she signed with JAG Models, an agency with which she still works. Per her LinkedIn, the 30-year-old graduated from Fordham University in 2015 with a degree in communications and media studies, as well as TV/radio and digital media. In the past, she has worked as a freelance blogger, contributor at CNN, and on-air host at Viacom.

Source: Getty Images Miss USA Rima Fakih (L) and Miss Teen USA Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford’s past includes a stint in pageantry.

In 2009, Kamie Crawford entered her first beauty pageant at age 18. Competing in Miss Maryland Teen USA 2010, Kamie secured the coveted title (along with the Miss Photogenic Award) after only five months of training. She then competed in the national competition, Miss Teen USA 2010, where she became the first person from Maryland to earn the title. Katie made history by becoming the fourth Black woman and third Hispanic woman to win Miss Teen USA.

Source: Getty Images Kamie Crawford and Nev Schulman

Kamie Crawford is a seasoned television host, best known for her work on MTV’s ‘Catfish: The TV Show.’

In 2019, Kamie joined MTV’s documentary series Catfish: The TV Show as co-host alongside Nev Shulman after Max Joseph left the show. A rotating panel of guest judges accompanied her, including Nick Young, Kimiko Glenn, and Slick Woods. The following year, Kamie became a permanent co-host of the reality series. But her hosting background didn’t stop there. In 2021, she hosted the Season One reunion episode of Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

Kamie Crawford is hosting ‘Are You the One?’ and ‘Ex on the Beach’ this year.

Kamie is adding two more MTV series to her hosting roster this year. Along with hosting Season 9 of Are You the One?, the former Miss Teen USA will host the sixth season of Ex on the Beach, premiering on Feb. 9.

Source: Getty Images

