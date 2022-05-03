Are 'American Idol' Stars Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson Still Together?By Brittany Frederick
May. 2 2022, Published 9:52 p.m. ET
Fans of American Idol loved that Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson found love on the ABC singing competition. During the Season 16 finale, Caleb announced that he and Maddie were dating — on the same night that America named Maddie the next American Idol!
That was in 2018, however, so viewers have been wondering if the couple is still together years later, and what they've both been up to since then.
Maddie and Caleb have a lot in common. Before American Idol, both of them had auditioned for The Voice (him in 2015 and her in 2016). Neither of them made it onto the NBC show, but they had much greater success on Idol, where they finished as champion and runner-up respectively.
With both Caleb and Maddie returning for "The Great Idol Reunion" on May 2, 2022, here's what we know about them now.
Are Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson still dating?
They certainly are! In addition to appearing together in the American Idol reunion episode, the two have been updating fans on their careers and relationship via Instagram. Maddie wished Caleb a happy birthday on Instagram in March, while Caleb posted a photo of himself and Maddie at the Idol reunion as it aired.
"I love you Maddie and I promise to never propose on TV," he wrote in his post.
It's fantastic to see that the two of them are not only still together, but still as supportive of one another and as adorable as they were when they won over America's hearts during Season 16. Relationships in the public eye are never easy, but Caleb and Maddie are certainly making it look easy!
What are Maddie and Caleb from 'American Idol' doing now?
Both Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson are continuing to record and release music after American Idol. Maddie's latest single "One That Got Away" was released April 29, 2022, through Secret Road Records.
She previously toured as a support act for Ingrid Michaelson in 2019, the same year she released her most recent full album, Whirlwind.
Caleb self-released his five-song EP entitled Slot Machine Syndrome on Sept. 17, 2021. 2019 was also a busy year for him, because it's when he dropped his previous self-titled EP that was produced by Kristian Bush from the country group Sugarland.
While the duo has yet to record an album as a double act, perhaps they will in the future. They complement each other incredibly well musically and are clearly also a great match personally.
American Idol airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Fans who missed "The Great Idol Reunion" special can stream the episode on Hulu.