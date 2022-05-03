Are 'American Idol' Stars Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson Still Together?

Fans of American Idol loved that Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson found love on the ABC singing competition. During the Season 16 finale, Caleb announced that he and Maddie were dating — on the same night that America named Maddie the next American Idol!

That was in 2018, however, so viewers have been wondering if the couple is still together years later, and what they've both been up to since then.