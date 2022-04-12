In Season 4, Marlea Stroman was the first contestant to exit the show early when her son got sick. Strangely enough, Marlea wasn't the only singer to dip out of the show during Season 4. Mario Vazquez left due to his interest in maintaining his artistic integrity. He told the blog Arjan Writes, "I realized that creating my own sound was a major thing for me," he said.

Two years later, Vazquez would be named in a lawsuit filed by a former American Idol employee who claimed he was fired after reporting that he was sexually harassed by Vazquez.