selena-gomez-madison-prewett-friends-1584212031412.jpg

Are Madison Prewett and Selena Gomez Friends? They Shopped for Games at Target

By

Madison Prewett had quite the ride on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. And even though the couple has already decided to call it quits, Madi doesn't seem to be letting it get her down. That's because Madison and Selena Gomez were out shopping at Target together — per Selena's Instagram Story — mere hours after the breakup.

So are Selena and Madison friends? Let's take a closer look at the evidence. Because for fans of both stars, this pairing is seems more than a little random.