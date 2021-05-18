Are 'Return to Amish' Stars Maureen and Daniel Engaged?

During Season 6 of Return to Amish, viewers have watched Maureen experience light outside of the Amish world for the first time. At the beginning of Season 6, Maureen reveals that she has a crush on Daniel, the ex-Amish taxi driver. Fan see Danny drive her and her friend Rosanna to the airport, and then later down to Florida when they weren’t able to fly since they had no photo ID.

When Daniel drops them off at the airport, she gives Maureen his number and tells her to keep in touch while she’s in Florida. She’s completely over the moon and does, of course. Unfortunately, Maureen and Rosanna’s trip to Florida was short-lived because of COVID-19, but as sad as Maureen was to return to her home state of Pennsylvania earlier than expected, she was thrilled to be back with Danny. Episode 6 is where the two had their first date, a picnic lunch.

Source: TLC

Danny tells the cameras and later on Maureen that nothing serious could happen between them if she stays Amish. Maureen let Danny know that she had strong feelings for him and wants to spend the rest of her life with him. He returned the sentiment about having feelings for her, and the two made their relationship official and shared their first kiss together.

Viewers have been watching the couple’s relationship bloom on Season 6 of Return to Amish and want to know if Maureen and Danny are engaged. Here's what we know about the Return to Amish couple.

