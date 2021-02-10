Are Rodney and Desiry Headed for Splitsville? All the 'Marrying Millions' Tea

While Season 2 of Marrying Millions has just picked back up, fans already have questions about where its stars have left things in their relationships. That being said, one of the most controversial couples, Rodney and Desiry , have been pretty quiet, so fans want to know: are they still together ?

Rodney and Desiry seem like a dream couple, but 'Marrying Millions' fans have other theories.

Rodney and Desiry have a seemingly idyllic matchup. Rodney is the CEO of a multimillion-dollar wine company known as Edelheiss Wine, and Desiry works for a nonprofit that aids injured veterans and their families. They both possess very strong moral values and are dedicated to proving that they are worthy of one another. Rodney even pays Desiry's bills!

Article continues below advertisement

That being said, one of the biggest worries fans have about their relationship is the fact that they are primarily a long-distance couple. Desiry is from Los Angeles, while Rodney is located primarily on the east coast. That's not only a long plane flight, but at least a few hours time difference to factor into a relationship! They've kept their flame alive with FaceTime and periodic visits, but now, Rodney wants Desiry to make the jump to the east coast.

Desiry has also held her ground about getting physical with Rodney before marriage, which is a totally reasonable request. However, fans have also been wondering if this will cause more trouble for their relationship in the future, as they've already had a few discussions regarding intimacy before the wedding bells ring.

Article continues below advertisement

But the biggest concern fans have is that Rodney could potentially be gay, theorized primarily due to his reluctance to talk about his two-year relationship with his friends and family. In a new relationship, this might be OK for figuring things out, but after two years, it's more than a little suspicious.

Is Rodney and Desiry’s relationship even real cuz umm... #MarryingMillions pic.twitter.com/yEp6QjFdMQ — j. (@Jladolcee) February 4, 2021 Source: Twitter