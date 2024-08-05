Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Roseanne Barr and RFK Jr. Are Forever Linked by the Infamous Central Park Bear

"Halfway through this brutally boring story by this complete nut job Roseanne realizes she’s made a terrible mistake."

Sara Belcher - Author
By

Published Aug. 5 2024, 7:50 p.m. ET

Roseanne Barr and RFK Jr
Source: X/@TheRealThelmaJ1

Though Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not been considered a frontrunner in the upcoming presidential race, he's made headlines for a variety of reasons. For starters, he's claimed that a worm devoured part of his brain, resulting in some pretty significant memory loss (that he also claims to have recovered from). Now, there's news that he was the person who left a dead bear in the middle of Central Park a decade ago.

Article continues below advertisement

The politician claims that he initially planned to skin and eat the bear, though instead dumped it in the middle of the New York City park when he realized he would otherwise be late for his flight and didn't want to leave the bear in his car while he was gone.

This confession was shared in a conversation with controversial comedian and actress Roseanne Barr, who had conducted an interview with the presidential candidate. But are the pair friends?

Roseanne Barr's face during the bear interview
Article continues below advertisement

Are Roseanne Barr and RFK Jr. friends?

Despite Roseanne's sometimes odd political views and frequent posts of various political conspiracy theories, it doesn't seem that she has any personal connection to RFK Jr., despite the single interview they did together. It's not entirely clear what the initial interview was — it seems that it's long been buried by the shocking news about the bear incident.

In a tweet responding to the news going viral, Roseanne clarified that the comment wasn't something that was planned.

"This was not filmed by me or my team. This was off the cuff after the interview," she said. "There is no spin here- just a funny story. It’s nice to see RFK finally get some press."

In the video, viewers can see Roseanne get increasingly uncomfortable as RFK Jr. continues his story — and her ex-husband, Tom Arnold, points this out in a tweet of his own.

Article continues below advertisement

"Halfway through this brutally boring story by this complete nut job Roseanne realizes she’s made a terrible mistake," he posted.

It does not seem that Roseanne and RFK Jr. are friends in any capacity, though their brief conversation will likely continue to live on due to it's bizarre nature.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Roseanne Barr's Net Worth Doesn't Reflect Her 2018 Cancelation

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Once Had a Dead Worm in His Brain That Caused Memory Loss

What Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Net Worth? Here's What We Know

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.