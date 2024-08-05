Home > News > Politics Roseanne Barr and RFK Jr. Are Forever Linked by the Infamous Central Park Bear "Halfway through this brutally boring story by this complete nut job Roseanne realizes she’s made a terrible mistake." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 5 2024, 7:50 p.m. ET Source: X/@TheRealThelmaJ1

Though Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not been considered a frontrunner in the upcoming presidential race, he's made headlines for a variety of reasons. For starters, he's claimed that a worm devoured part of his brain, resulting in some pretty significant memory loss (that he also claims to have recovered from). Now, there's news that he was the person who left a dead bear in the middle of Central Park a decade ago.

The politician claims that he initially planned to skin and eat the bear, though instead dumped it in the middle of the New York City park when he realized he would otherwise be late for his flight and didn't want to leave the bear in his car while he was gone. This confession was shared in a conversation with controversial comedian and actress Roseanne Barr, who had conducted an interview with the presidential candidate. But are the pair friends?

Are Roseanne Barr and RFK Jr. friends?

Despite Roseanne's sometimes odd political views and frequent posts of various political conspiracy theories, it doesn't seem that she has any personal connection to RFK Jr., despite the single interview they did together. It's not entirely clear what the initial interview was — it seems that it's long been buried by the shocking news about the bear incident.

In a tweet responding to the news going viral, Roseanne clarified that the comment wasn't something that was planned. "This was not filmed by me or my team. This was off the cuff after the interview," she said. "There is no spin here- just a funny story. It’s nice to see RFK finally get some press." In the video, viewers can see Roseanne get increasingly uncomfortable as RFK Jr. continues his story — and her ex-husband, Tom Arnold, points this out in a tweet of his own.

You don't get weirder than RFK Jr. talking to Roseanne about dumping a bear in Central Park in an attempt to get ahead of a story about it. We have his version, I'll be interested to hear the real story. This man is a maniac.

