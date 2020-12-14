Royal and Angenette Are the New Targets on 'The Family Chantel'

If it wasn't enough for Chantel’s family to focus its claws and suspicious gaze on Angenette this season on The Family Chantel, Pedro is taking a page out of their book and looking at his sister’s American boyfriend in the same light. Whereas before, Pedro and Chantel’s relationship was the main source of drama on The Family Chantel, his sister’s relationship has now grabbed his attention.

Pedro is immensely suspicious of the guy his sister is dating and his mom seems to feel the same way. But to be honest, right now Chantel and Pedro have got to be living for the negative attention being taken off them for once. Give them time, though, because Pedro and Chantel have never had it easy and their families aren't the only ones to blame for that.

Watch The Family Chantel on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.