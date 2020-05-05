Are Rudi and Matt From 'Listen to Your Heart' Still Living in Harmony?

ABC and the people behind The Bachelor franchise must be so thankful for the precious timing of The Bachelor Presents : Listen to Your Heart . The singing competition/reality dating show really has come at just the right time for Bachelor and Bachelorette fans to get the fix they need while the world is put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the show is not particularly great and the whole premise is a little messy (not to mention that the majority of the cast are not exactly phenomenal singers), we’re all still watching because what else is there to do?

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart follows single men and women who are musicians or work in the music industry hoping to find love through music. The contestants sing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music.

The season is fully underway at this point and we’ve really gotten to know these contestants and their potential coupling. While some couples seem totally solid like Bri and Chris, there are some couples that we’re not so sure about like Rudi and Matt . The two started off pretty rocky and seem to have landed on solid ground, but is it just to keep advancing on the show? Are the two still together?

Rudi and Matt from 'Listen to Your Heart' have had their ups and downs. The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart revealed a big twist when host, Chris Harrison, said the singers would need to either couple up with someone for the rest of the season or pack their bags. This led Rudi and Matt to gravitate to each other despite their rocky start, like when Matt chose another girl to take out on a date that sent Rudi into a tailspin. Source: Instagram However, by Week 2, the couple made amends. The two performed together for singing competition judges, Jason Mraz and Kesha, and developed a deeper connection based on the feedback from the judges. While things may seem peachy right now, a season teaser hints that their harmonies may be in for some sharp notes.

Rudi and Matt have some tense moments coming up. In a trailer for upcoming episodes, we see Rudi and Matt rehearsing together for their next performance, but not everything seems harmonious. Matt, in a moment of stress, exclaims, “This whole thing has been an emotional rollercoaster.” The scene then cuts to Rudi crying with a voiceover of her saying, “I’m here to find love, but if [Matt] doesn’t see potential with me then I’m wasting my time.” The trailer for the next episode also shows more shots of Rudi crying, along with her saying, “I put myself out there, and I get f--ked over.”