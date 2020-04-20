Did Trevor From 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' Cheat?

ABC’s The Bachelor franchise must be so thankful that they decided to try out a new kind of reality show in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. With The Bachelorette filming being postponed and therein, every other show in the franchise, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart has come at just the right time for Bachelor and Bachelorette fans to get the fix they need while the world is put on hold.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart follows single men and women, who are musicians or work in the music industry, hoping to find love through music. The contestants sing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music.

With just one episode under its belt so far, we’re already gearing up for some major cheating rumors and love triangle drama. Nashville singer Jamie Gabrielle chose to give fellow contestant Trevor Holmes her rose. Unfortunately for Jamie, it's already looking like she may end up regretting her decision. Rumors have circulated that allege Trevor cheated on his ex-girlfriend.

A new ‘Listen to Your Heart’ contestant accuses Trevor of cheating. In an episode preview, we see a new cast member entering the house and starting in on Trevor and his alleged cheating past. "I actually know Trevor because I’m friends with his ex," Week 2 contestant Natascha Bessez says in her talking head interview. It looks like she later confronts Trevor face-to-face on his cheating past, urging him to be honest with Jamie and says, "The lying and the cheating — are you gonna tell Jamie?” From the preview, we learn that Jamie, who gave Trevor her first rose, has been cheated on in every relationship she’s even been in. It’s safe to say that things may not end up as perfect as the two of them may have originally pictured when they were making out and singing John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.”

Trevor was dating a girl named Sierra. Trevor's ex-girlfriend, Sierra Nielsen, was with Trevor when he auditioned for another reality TV music show, American Idol, in March 2018. After getting a ticket to Hollywood, Sierra ran into the room and jumped into his arms. A running joke throughout Trevor's time on the show was that pop star and American Idol judge, Katy Perry, thought Trevor was very attractive. The couple later did an interview on Good Morning America, during which Sierra said she told Katy Perry "that we could share him." While they seemed to have a fun and flirty relationship, the two broke up sometime before Trevor's appearance on Listen to Your Heart.