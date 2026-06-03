Fox Beaus Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Are Quite the Couple — Are They Still Together? "We never missed a weekend since we started dating." By Ivy Griffith Published June 3 2026, 5:21 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Hang Out with Sean Hannity

Celebrity couples can be the buzz of the town. Or the buzz of the 'Ton, if you're a certain type of fan. However, it's a little less common for those celebrities to be fellow news anchors who happened to fall in love over the drama of a news desk. But that's exactly what happened with Fox News darlings Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt.

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The Fox News veterans first announced their relationship in 2023, and they've been a public fixture ever since. Here's what we know about whether or not they're still together in the midst of life's daily changes and challenges.

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Are Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt still together?

Regular views of Fox News almost certainly recognize both Ainsley and Sean, and since their relationship has been public, probably also know that they're a couple. But it's been three years since the two lovebirds went public, so are they still together?

It does appear that Sean and Ainsley are still a couple. Three weeks prior to the publication of this article, Ainsley went to Instagram to share a video of Sean unveiling Ainsley's new book, "Celebrating a country we all love." Ainsley captioned the video, "Sean unboxing my new book… America, I’m So Glad You Were Born! Official release date is June 2nd."

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And the day of this article's publication, she shared Reels from Sean's Fox show in her Instagram Stories, which suggests that they're still going strong. Either that, or they're awfully friendly for exes. We're betting that not only are they still together, but still planning that intimate wedding the two had in mind, according to The Daily Mail.

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Their relationship has been going strong for years now.

And Sean himself had nothing but nice things to say about Ainsley when he appeared on The Katie Miller Podcast, with Stephen Miller's wife as host.

In March 2026, Sean told Katie, "When you find the right person that is completely supportive of all that I do, and we have the exact same values, and we love to do the same stuff. We’re not really into big social scene stuff. We like family dinners, we like to be with our kids and just have downtime, just have fun and just be with each other.”

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He compared being with Ainsley to what it feels like to be on vacation, adding, "It just takes me out of my work mode" to spend time with her, and that they prioritize time together. So much so that "We never missed a weekend since we started dating."