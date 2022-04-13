Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1 finale and reunion.

A week after the first eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On captivated Netflix subscribers, the highly-anticipated finale and reunion episodes have officially dropped.

After their trial marriages tested their relationships, Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin, and Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori got engaged — and the latter couple actually chose to get married on the spot.