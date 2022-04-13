Madlyn and Colby start the season with Colby ready for marriage, kids, and everything else he considers to be domesticated bliss. Madlyn, on the other hand, isn't ready for any of that. In fact, she’s all too happy to spend her three week trial run relationship with Randall.

They have undeniable physical chemistry and at some points in the season, she seems almost ready to give up what she has with Colby to pursue something physical with Randall.