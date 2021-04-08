Sorry 'Jersey Shore' Fans, Snooki and Ryder Aren't Clubbing Together Any Time Soon

Every meatball has its day, and Snooki has been quick to admit on multiple occasions that her hardcore partying days are long over. The star, who left Jersey Shore and may or may not be coming back , now adds devoted mother and wife to her list of jobs, and they come first and foremost. Ryder, whose real name is Caitlin Ryder, has also seemingly drifted from her hardcore partying past, from the looks of her Instagram , that is.

During an interview with In Touch, Snooki explained that she thinks her relationship with Ryder splintered because of her pregnancy. "When I went to Cancun while I was pregnant, she kind of wasn’t there for me — that was kind of like the first step to me realizing, 'I don’t think she’s gonna be my friend now that I’m pregnant,'" she revealed at the time.

Nonetheless, the reality star said she wasn't looking to throw shade on Ryder and that they're still on speaking terms.