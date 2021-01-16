The Dolan Twins Said They Feel "Trapped" With Their YouTube Channel

Well, we can certainly say that we didn't see this one coming. Grayson and Ethan Dolan — aka the Dolan Twins — are two of the most recognizable faces of YouTube stardom. The 21-year-olds first gained fame on the now-defunct app Vine, but they transitioned to making YouTube videos. They've since profited off of their joint channel.

In August of 2020, the brothers appeared on the Impaulsive podcast, and they further elaborated on their shift in image.

After purchasing a $2 million home in 2019, fans expected that the brothers would be expanding their vlogging empire. But, after a sit-down interview with Shane Dawson in October of 2019, they announced that they were growing tired of doing daily vlogs, and that they were interested in focusing on other ventures.

Are the Dolan Twins quitting YouTube? We're breaking down their past emotional interview with Shane Dawson, what they said to Logan Paul, and how they want to devote attention to their own podcast.

The Dolan Twins often talked about the possibility of leaving YouTube.

After doing their documentary-style series with Shane in 2019, the Dolan Twins were open about how big of a toll YouTube was taking on their life. The brothers have been a part of the platform for more than six years, and together their channel has nearly 11 million subscribers. While it's afforded them many opportunities, they didn't shy away from the hard parts of what that means for their life off camera.

In the video, Ethan and Grayson announced that "a change needs to be made" and that they'd be taking a step back from their channel for the time being. The brothers said that the pressure to post a video to their channel every Tuesday had them feeling burnt out, and prevented them from growing personally. "We have to stop posting weekly videos," Ethan announced. They also noted that they've been doing weekly videos since they were 14 years old.

The two then opened up about how the commitment to their channel has shifted the relationships in their lives, and how they haven't been able to live as teenagers for years.

"I've lost a lot of friends and stuff, and even in like relationships," Ethan said. "I can't have a life."

Grayson and Ethan did say that they would continue to make videos, but only when they felt passionate about the subject matter. They said that they would not be releasing videos on a set schedule, and they've stuck to that promise. Though the brothers have posted dozens of vlogs since their sit-down with Shane, they are doing so on their own time.