The Dolan Twins and Shane Dawson Are Collaborating on a Documentary-Style Video

There is truly nothing better than a good old-fashioned meeting of the minds... especially when it comes to your favorite YouTubers. Recently, it was confirmed that twinning YouTube duo, Ethan and Grayson Dolan, would be teaming up with Shane Dawson to collaborate on a meaningful documentary-style video together. So, what is the Dolan Twins and Shane Dawson's video going to be like? Not much is confirmed yet, but I can already tell it's going to be juicy beyond belief.

The Dolan Twins and Shane Dawson are collaborating on a new video. On Monday, Sept. 30, the Dolan Twins confirmed some very exciting news: they will be working on a "very personal and important" video, alongside fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson.

In a tweet, Ethan D. thanked Shane, and said: "Thank you so much @shanedawson for having this conversation with us, you truly helped us so much." He continued in a follow-up, "This will be up next week. Thank you for all your patience."

Filmed something very personal and important to us. A message we’ve been wanting to share with you for a while now. Thank you so much @shanedawson for having this conversation with us, you truly helped us so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xt9I0NpfRs — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) September 30, 2019 Source: Twitter

Grayson also thanked the 31-year-old internet personality for helping them out. In a tweet, he said: "Hey... There won’t be a new video up tomorrow. Ethan and I want to take our time with this one. It’s a really important video for us. We also want to thank @shanedawson so much for helping us and having this conversation with us that we will share with you next week" Shane responded to both of the twins' thankful messages in a tweet, simply stating, "proud of you guys :')."

Hey... There won’t be a new video up tomorrow. Ethan and I want to take our time with this one. It’s a really important video for us. We also want to thank @shanedawson so much for helping us and having this conversation with us that we will share with you next week ♥️ — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) September 30, 2019 Source: Twitter

So, what will the video be about? Ethan said the video is something "personal and important to [them]," while Grayson said they "want to take [their] time with this one," as it's a "very important video for [them]." So, it definitely has to be something close to their hearts. Some of Twitter believes the video focuses on their falling out with ex-BFF James Charles, while others think it might be about the passing of their father, Sean Dolan. Check out Twitter's speculations, below.

i know whatever you’ve filmed was so hard for u both and i just want to remind you that we’re here for you always and we’ve got you no matter what 🖤 i’m proud of you guys — rach (@MIDNIGHT_GRANT) September 30, 2019 Source: Twitter

I predict that Shane talked to Ethan and Grayson about James Charles. Remember when Jeffree said he’ll get the Dolan twins and expose James back when there was tea and then James was in the trailer.... Just saying — Kelcie (@YourLocalKelcie) September 30, 2019 Source: Twitter

the dolan twins r gonna be in Shane's new video (maybe) spilling some tea and i only have one person in mind , i shouldn't be excited but i am pic.twitter.com/9WtEoN87tQ — yoonna (@IDOLDAEGU) October 1, 2019 Source: Twitter

Tbh I feel like the Dolan twins thing has to do with like their dad and how they’ve been handling his death — ♡ Anya ♡ (@anyabuck_) October 1, 2019 Source: Twitter

Tbh I don’t think the Dolan twins will talk about James in this because it happened awhile ago and I think they will talk about their mental health since their dad and why they aren’t as active anymore — Giana💜 (@jamesxdolanss) October 1, 2019 Source: Twitter

The twins have been through a lot in the last year. In addition to their father's death, as well as their ambiguous falling out with James, the Dolan twins also underwent surgery to correct a sinus issue that would ultimately help them breathe more easily.

They posted a video documenting their post-surgery loopiness, and shortly after the surgery ended, the boys went back to posting regularly. While it wasn't too intense of a procedure, it was still a lot to go through, nonetheless.

Whether the Dolan Twins and Shane's video is going to shed light on friend drama, or if it will focus on how they've handled their father's death, it's clear the collaboration with Shane means a lot to both of them.