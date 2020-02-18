The Dolan Twins Released a Documentary About Their Dad, 'Losing a Best Friend'By Anna Quintana
Famous YouTubers, Ethan and Grayson Dolan, experienced a tremendous loss back in 2019, when their father, Sean Dolan, passed away at only 50 years old. The Dolan twins were very close with their father, which made it incredibly difficult. This ultimately led to their hiatus from YouTube.
"You will forever be my best friend. I miss you so f--kin much already Dad. I know that even though you’re not physically here with me on earth, that you are with me in spirit," Grayson captioned an emotional post to his father on Instagram, immediately following his passing. "You are and forever will be my favorite person that I will ever know."
Ethan also took to social media to honor his dad at the time, writing: "Although we were only granted 19 years here together it feels like we’ve spent a million lifetimes together... I know you will always be with me but I want you to know that I will always be with you." So, how did the Dolan twins' dad die? This is what we know.
How did the Dolan twins' dad die?
Sean Dolan, who was a high school principal in New Jersey, was diagnosed with cancer back in 2016. When it first happened, the brothers shared the sad news with their millions of followers in a video.
"I never thought that someone close to me would, you know, get cancer, or have something as serious as this happen to them. But it did," Grayson said at the time. "I just try to appreciate every moment that I’m with my dad and being with my family and being with my friends. It also made me really appreciate my health and realize how important it is to not take things like that for granted."
Ethan added, "Just take a deep breath. Go through that big stack of paper of terrible news and find the positives in it. Positives are everywhere. You might just have to look a little bit harder for them."
What type of cancer did Dolan twins' dad have?
The family did not specify what type of cancer Sean battled, but they did provide more details about his fight in his obituary.
"Sean battled cancer for the past two and a half years without a single complaint and still managed to experience life, travel, get many tattoos, and have fun," it read. "Never did he let his condition get in the way of sharing his positive energy with the world."
The twins also revealed that they knew when the end was near. "You stood your ground and stayed with us for a week and an extra day," Grayson shared. "That alone shows the type of man you were, a fighter."
Sean Dolan's funeral was held last January.
The family paid their respects to Sean on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at St. Brigid Church. In lieu of flowers, the Dolan family requested donations for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Now, though, the family and Entertainment Industry Foundation set up an organization called Love From Sean, which supports cancer research and those going through treatment.
As expected, Grayson and Ethan took a break from social media. "I can’t believe that today [is] actually real. It doesn’t make sense. Ethan and I are going to be taking some time off and spending it with our family," Grayson tweeted. "I love you guys so much thank you so much for everything. I’ll be back soon."
Ethan agreed, adding, "Life feels like a nightmare. Taking some time off to be with our family. I love you so much Dad. I’ll see you guys soon."
How to watch the documentary the Dolan twins made about their dad.
Ethan and Grayson unsurprisingly decided to release the documentary they made about their dad, Love From Sean, to YouTube. The video is an hour and a half long, and in the bio, they included a link to donate to Love From Sean.
Sending love to the Dolan family forever and always. RIP Sean Dolan.
