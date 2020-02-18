The Dolan Twins Released a Documentary About Their Dad, 'Losing a Best Friend'

What type of cancer did Dolan twins' dad have?

The family did not specify what type of cancer Sean battled, but they did provide more details about his fight in his obituary.

"Sean battled cancer for the past two and a half years without a single complaint and still managed to experience life, travel, get many tattoos, and have fun," it read. "Never did he let his condition get in the way of sharing his positive energy with the world."