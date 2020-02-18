We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Dolan Twins Released a Documentary About Their Dad, 'Losing a Best Friend'

Famous YouTubers, Ethan and Grayson Dolan, experienced a tremendous loss back in 2019, when their father, Sean Dolan, passed away at only 50 years old. The Dolan twins were very close with their father, which made it incredibly difficult. This ultimately led to their hiatus from YouTube.

"You will forever be my best friend. I miss you so f--kin much already Dad. I know that even though you’re not physically here with me on earth, that you are with me in spirit," Grayson captioned an emotional post to his father on Instagram, immediately following his passing. "You are and forever will be my favorite person that I will ever know."