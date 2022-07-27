Keith and Evan of 'Bargain Block' Have Been Putting off This Life Event for 5 years
Fans of the HGTV series Bargain Block have fallen in love with it even though the show has only been on air since April 2021. Here, hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas buy homes in Detroit and restore them into something beautiful once again — but what's even more beautiful is the relationship between the show's hosts.
Over Bargain Block's two seasons, Keith and Evan have had great chemistry together, and fans think the two are more than just colleagues. Is it true? Are your two favorite HGTV hosts a couple? They have a closer relationship than you might realize.
Are the guys on 'Bargain Block' a couple?
Although Keith and Evan keep much of their personal lives private, we know that they are in a relationship. Evan's bio on HGTV's website refers to them as a couple, and he calls Keith his partner. After wanting to be a part of the "Detroit revitalization," they moved to the city from Colorado after Evan finished his graduate degree.
Even though they do like to keep things private, every so often there is a post about just how much they love each other. During Pride Month 2022, Keith did just that on Instagram. "Damn, I love him," he said in the caption. "Always there to make me smile. No matter the news, love is love." He also posted earlier that year for Valentine's Day.
Evan seems to be just as private when it comes to social media, but he does sometimes share their sweet moments. On his Instagram, he posted a pic of Keith with a tiny paper umbrella tucked behind his ear and captioned it, "Precious." From the hashtags, you can see that the two were in Puerto Rico.
Are Keith and Evan married?
As of now, the couple isn't married, but they are engaged! On March 21, 2022, Keith posted on Instagram on the fifth anniversary of their engagement. In the caption, he says they would have gotten married by now but they've been too busy. Plus, COVID was likely a factor in their delay.
Is 'Bargain Block' coming back for season 3?
As of right now, Season 3 of Bargain Block has yet to be confirmed. Since the second season is airing currently and premiered in July 2022, it's possible that the network needs more time to determine if they want to continue with it.
According to Deadline, Season 2 of Bargain Block was announced in September 2021, months after the first season premiered in April of that same year. We just might need to wait it out to hear the good news.
You can watch Bargain Block Wednesdays on HGTV at 9 p.m. EST and on Discovery Plus.