Ari Fletcher Sends Message to Fans Amid Manager Drama: "Don’t Buy Anything From Remedy" "Do not shop, don’t buy anything from Remedy.” By Tatayana Yomary Published March 26 2026, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

As a celebrity, finding business partners you can trust is no easy feat. Between folks who want to be in close proximity to you to further their own agendas and people who simply want to take advantage, it can be hard to find real, solid people to work with. And unfortunately, beauty entrepreneur Ari Fletcher is going through it.

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Fans who are locked in with the mogul are aware that she has cautioned folks to pause shopping her beauty brand, Remedy, until further notice. While there is no issue specifically with the beauty brand, business issues, particularly with her manager, have affected how the 30-year-old can move forward. Here’s the rundown on the Ari Fletcher manager drama.

Source: MEGA

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The Ari Fletcher manager drama has left her unable to access her business accounts.

In a March 25, 2026, Instagram post, Ari sent a message to her fans and Remedy consumers, letting them know what’s going on behind the scenes. “Do not shop or buy anything until I get access to all of my accounts,” the caption on the video reads.

In her message, Ari explains that her ex-manager is refusing to give her access to any accounts that have her passwords and money. She tells fans not to buy anything from her brand, Remedy.

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“Do not shop on there, none of that until I get on here, and I tell you that you could shop with Remedy,” Ari said. “Don’t buy anything, nothing.” As for fans who have already placed previous orders or have items on pre-order, she said, “Hopefully, you’re able to get your stuff.”

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She went on to reiterate that as of March 25, she doesn’t want anyone shopping on the site. Additionally, Ari went a step further to acknowledge the companies she’s working with. In the comments, she shared that they should reach out directly so they can try their best to move forward as seamlessly as possible. “Any companies that I have contracts with that I haven’t already spoken to can contact me directly here,” she said.

Fans have been critical of Ari Fletcher giving the ex-manager so much control.

As expected, fans have been weighing in on Ari’s recent announcement. While fans are sympathetic, many believe that Ari should have been a bit smarter with how she handled her business.

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Source: MEGA

“This is why you need to maintain control of your company and operations and sign your own checks. Everyone claiming to be a boss online ain’t really a boss,” one person commented. “Why would you EVER give anyone access to your IP? Always control that ish,” another person shared. “Why not keep your own passwords, especially for important business things?” another person asked.