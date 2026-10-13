Arizona man wants to date younger woman. Then he finds the perfect profession to target "Wear a wedding ring always!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 12 2026, 8:37 p.m. ET Source: Tierra Mallorca | Unsplash Arizona man wants to date younger woman. Then he finds the perfect profession to target

An Arizona real estate agent says that early on in her career, a man presenting himself as an investor used false pretenses to try and get into a relationship with her. McKenna Reeves (@thescottsdalenative) shared the tale on TikTok, which began as the type of dream client any realtor would dream about. If they weren't a con artist, that is.

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"This isn't talked about enough, but being in real estate as a woman, especially a single woman, is not for the weak," she declares at the top of her video. Following this, she explains why it's difficult to show and sell homes as a woman without a partner.

"There's some creeps out there ... actually a lot of creeps out there," she says. Next, she delves into an experience she had when she was just starting out in the business 10 years prior. Her tale begins with her meeting a guy in his 50s who told her he was an investor, looking to drop around $10 million in Scottsdale and Arcadia.

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The $10 Million Search For Real Estate Investments Begins

Reeves says she was more than happy to help him locate properties, especially since she was a native of the area. Immediately, she got to work and scheduled a ton of showings for the next day so he could check them out.

"We looked at like 20 properties," she said, adding that the process took up an entire day of her time. Reeves went on to state that she was a very young, very green agent at the time and believed she had "hit the jackpot" with the deal shortly after securing her real estate license.

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The man then told her to mark a few of the listings, ditch some that she showed him, and put in offers for some others. So from the jump, it looked like this was going to be a promising venture. "He was very convincing," she said of the man's commitment to securing these locations for purchase.

However, he wanted to make a move on the listings rather quickly, and asked if she would be cool with taking her laptop out to dinner so they could put offers in. She agreed to the meeting and told him that she would meet him at a restaurant they decided to go to.

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'This Kind Of Feels Like It's Too Good To Be True'

On the way there, she did get the sense that things were moving along a little too perfectly. She had arrived at the restaurant early to get set up to put in the offers when she noticed something that cast further doubt in her mind.

That's because, after she looked out the window of the eatery, she saw the gentleman pull up in a vehicle. She described it as "a beater car." While she acknowledges that it's not good to judge a book by its cover, she did find it odd that someone who was ready to invest millions rode around in a whip she described as a "piece of s**t."

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The next strike occurred after she asked the man to show her his proof of funds. Instead of providing her with the necessary documentation, he informed Reeves that this step would have to wait until the following day, as his money was "overseas."

Again, the realtor found this to be odd, which led her to become "uncomfortable" and start "sweating." The alarm bells in her mind began ringing louder, prompting her to surmise that something was indeed off about this entire exchange.

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'Do You Like To Travel?'

Further solidifying the weirdness of the situation, she says the man almost immediately tried to change the subject. He told her that he flies "all around the world" for his business and that he owns "private jets" after asking her if she enjoys traveling.

He then instantly offered her a job to be his "co-captain" for traveling around the world. Additionally, he promises that he pays "really well" and asked if she would be "open to doing that." He specifically mentioned that his money was in Dubai, and asked her if she would like to travel over there with him.

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"I told him absolutely not, thanks for the offer, but no," she shares. Unfazed, he tells Reeves how beautiful she is and that he would "love to" be in a relationship with her. It's at this moment she knew there probably was never going to be any real estate deals. His wild goose chase to different properties was a way for him to spend time with her.

Once she saw for sure what the man's intentions were, she excused herself and headed towards the bathroom. She then located their server, paid for the tab, and then left the restaurant and went straight to her vehicle.

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It Gets Worse

Once inside, she called her family and emotionally recounted the situation to them. They agreed with her sentiments on the situation, that the man in question definitely sounded "like a scammer." After getting home, she decided to perform a reverse lookup of the guy's phone number online.

As it turns out, the man had a unique last name that she recognized. It was the same last name as the guy she had slept with in college. So she decided to call that guy up and ask him if he knew the gentleman.

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It turns out the man did—he said the guy was his "scam artist" father, whom he no longer speaks to. "I love telling this story because, what the h*ll," she says, scratching her head toward the end of the video. "You can't make this s**t up. His creepy dad is a creep and a con artist. So, that was a lesson learned on my end," she says as her clip comes to a close.

Other Realtors Have Complained About Creepy Clients

A Reddit user posted to the site's r/realtors subreddit was also complaining about being constantly contacted by a guy trying to hit on her. According to her, he constantly uses "different phone numbers saying he wants to buy a house and ends up just hitting on me, sending me weird emojis, calling me baby."

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She says she constantly blocks him. However, the man persists in his harassment. Folks who replied to her video recommended that she file a police report as he is acting like "a stalker." A different user on the same Reddit sub asked others how they handle "flirty clients."

They also complained about married men making passes at her, even though she makes it a point to constantly reference the client's wife while showing homes. She added that she even receives a deluge of inappropriate messages on her professional social media pages she uses to show off listings.

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In another case listed on the website, a realtor shared a situation nearly identical to the one Reeves posted about on TikTok. They said that a prospective client "pretended to be a millionaire but turned out to be an absolute fraud." Like Reeves, they were devastated when they found out.