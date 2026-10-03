"Can You Test My Boyfriend?" - Woman DMs Atlanta Real Estate Agent To Check His Loyalty "Keeping my options open." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 3 2026, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @lillyloyaltytests & Unsplash | Remi Devaux

A woman who specializes in loyalty tests decided to try her method out on an Atlanta realtor after his girlfriend reached out to her in a private message. Lily (@lillyloyaltytests) regularly posts videos highlighting her work in determining the faithfulness of partners in relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

In a September 13th, 2026 video, she received a message from a woman who was dating a man for two years. Like others, she wanted to use Lily's services to know once and for all if her man was entirely devoted to her, or if he was intrigued by potentially testing the waters with other individuals.

Lily's video begins with a screen recording of the conversation she had with the inquisitive girlfriend. "Can you test my boyfriend, he's a real estate agent," the curious woman wrote. Her comment appears to be a reply to an Instagram story photo Lily took of herself laying on a towel while at the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

Reaching Out To The Real Estate Boyfriend

Following this, Lily replies back: "Ofc girl, send me his @," which she follows up with a saluting emoji. After a brief meme photo intermission, the loyalty tester proceeds to show the conversation she initiates with the realtor. "Hey! Saw your reel on that midtown loft. Does the HOA cover parking?" she writes.

The property seller replies back: "Hey! Yeah it does. Covered spot included." Lily keeps the dialogue between the two going, writing: "Is that area walkable at night?" "Super walkable, Piedmont Park is right there," the unsuspecting boyfriend replies, referencing the notable ATL fixture.

Article continues below advertisement

He goes on to add that there are "restaurants everywhere," in the area, to which Lily says was a "perfect" response. "I'm moving from Charlotte next month," she tells the realtor. "Nice, what brought you to ATL?" he asks the woman, still keeping a professional tone with the woman.

"New job, marketing director role," she tells him, which prompts the man to congratulate her. Next, he follows up with more business: "What's your budget looking like?" "Like $2,200 max, prefer midtown or buckhead," she informs him.

Article continues below advertisement

The Loyalty Test Begins Professionally

The real estate agent then tells her that he's "got a few in that range," before inquiring when she plans on moving in. "Mid February," she tells him, which he says is "perfect timing" to secure the apartment. "Inventory is good right now," he tells her.

So far, there's really nothing out of the ordinary with the conversation. However, Lily decides to test the waters and see if the seller with the Midas touch is looking to pull double duty on his girlfriend. "Okay you're like way more helpful than the other agents I messaged," she writes to him.

Article continues below advertisement

"Haha, appreciate that, I try to make it easy," he replies. Afterwards, she asks him if he always performs showings "alone." And he lets her know that this is "usually" the case. "Does that ever get interesting lol," she asks him. "Haha, sometimes. Comes with the job," he tells Lily, which he follows up with a sweating emoji.

Then the moment of truth occurs: "Wait do you have a girlfriend?" she asks him. The realtor doesn't beat around the bush or prevaricate: "I do, yeah," he informs the woman he thinks is just reaching out to him to hopefully get an apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Then Ramps Up Her Loyalty Test Methodology

"Does she ever worry about your job?" she asks. "Sometimes, haha, but she knows it's work," he tells her, laughing off the question. "What if a client was flirting though?" Lily asks, still pressing the matter.

"I'd just laugh it off, keep it professional," he says, which seems to be in line with the conversation he was having with Lily this entire time. But then she follows up with, "what if I was flirting with you?"

Article continues below advertisement

It's a set up that wasn't lost on the real estate agent, who replied with: "Lol I kinda figured." At this point in the conversation, Lily wants to know if he would continue to try and sell an apartment even if a prospective client was giving him bedroom eyes. "And you're still offering the showing?" she queried.

"I mean you still need an apartment," he says. "Trueee," she writes, before adding, "maybe we get drinks after?" It's at this moment that Lily interjects another meme into her slideshow of texts, which reads: "the trap is set." The realtor didn't immediately write off this request as unprofessional.

Article continues below advertisement

"Let's see how the showing goes first," he tells her. "So you're down?" she asks, flourishing the comment with a peeping eye emoji. "Didn't say that," he tells her. "Just keeping my options open," he replies.

Afterwards, Lily shows another meme that says the man is "cooked" for that reply. "Okay so I have the results. It's ... complicated," she tells the client on the other end. "Wow. So he didn't say no to drinks? Two years and this is what I get. Honestly, I deserve better than this," the girlfriend says before the video comes to a close.

Article continues below advertisement

Married Men And Women Are Cheating These Days

Connected Couples published data that indicates infidelity rates among married partners has stayed the same. However, there have been demographic shifts with regards to age and gender. 20% of all married men have reportedly had intercourse with strangers outside of their marriages.

13% of women, overall have admitted to double-dipping with other people besides their spouse. But the website's referenced research states that women between the ages of 18-29 are "slightly more likely than me to report infidelity." As per the data, 11% of women report cheating as opposed to 10% of men.

Article continues below advertisement