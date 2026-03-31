Millions in Paintings Stolen in Dramatic 3-Minute Art Heist in Italy The paintings are estimated to be worth about €9 million. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 31 2026, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

An Italian art heist might sound like something out of a show like White Collar. The kind of job where everything is planned down to the second and over before anyone realizes what happened. The kind of case you’d expect Neal Caffrey and Peter Burke to step in and figure out.

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But what happened on March 22, 2026, was very real. At the Magnani Rocca Foundation villa, a museum near Parma, thieves carried out a break-in so fast it’s hard to wrap your head around. In a three-minute art heist in Italy, they took paintings worth millions and disappeared. The case has left onlookers both impressed and unsettled.

Source: Wikimedia Commons Les poissons, Renoir at the Fondazione Magnani-Rocca

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An Art heist in Italy saw millions in paintings stolen in just three minutes.

According to the BBC, thieves stole three paintings from the Magnani Rocca Foundation near Parma. The works were “Les Poissons” by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, “Still Life With Cherries” by Paul Cézanne, and “Odalisque on the Terrace” by Henri Matisse.

The break-in happened on the night of March 22, 2026. Four masked individuals forced their way into the villa and went straight to a French art gallery on the first floor. The paintings are estimated to be worth about €9 million, or roughly $10 million, according to multiple reports.

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The break-in was fast and highly organized.

What stands out most is how quickly everything happened. According to CNN and Italian media, the entire heist lasted about three minutes. The group appeared to know exactly where to go, which suggests the operation was planned in advance.

Source: Wikimedia Commons Magnani Rocca Foundation near Parma

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The museum later described the suspects as “structured and organized.” That lines up with how smoothly the break-in unfolded. Still, it may not have gone perfectly. Reports from La Repubblica say the alarm system was triggered, forcing the thieves to abandon a fourth piece they tried to take.

The group escaped through the museum grounds before anyone could stop them.

After grabbing the paintings, the thieves ran through the museum’s gardens and climbed over a fence. Surveillance footage reportedly shows them leaving as the alarm was going off. Authorities initially kept the heist quiet. The idea was to see if the suspects might return. News of the theft became public only days later. Italy’s Carabinieri and the Cultural Heritage Protection Unit of Bologna are investigating this ongoing case.

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Italy’s “heist of the year”: thieves cleared out the Magnani-Rocca Museum near Parma in just 3 minutes.



Three works worth ~€9M were stolen — by Renoir, Cézanne, and Matisse. The break-in happened overnight (Mar 22–23), but the theft went unnoticed for days as the museum kept… pic.twitter.com/ttw7Kay5Fi — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) March 30, 2026

The stolen paintings are valuable, but not the most famous works in the collection.

The names Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, and Henri Matisse carry major weight. Experts, however, say these specific works may not be the most important pieces at the museum.

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Art expert Claudio Strinati told The Associated Press that the Renoir painting is “very beautiful,” but not among the foundation’s top works. That raises questions about why these paintings were chosen. It may have come down to access or how easy they were to move on the black market.

A $10M art heist in Italy 🎨🕵️‍♂️



Four masked men hit the Magnani‑Rocca Foundation and stole works by Cézanne, Matisse, and Renoir in a 3‑minute operation.



Famous stolen art can’t be resold — it’s usually ransomed or used as collateral in criminal deals. The museum kept the theft… pic.twitter.com/guJZ5S2QYx — revdrron (@revdrron) March 31, 2026