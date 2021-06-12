Check out the Technology Behind TikTok’s Art History Faces Chart Trend

The chart was created by data analyst Aleksey Tikhonov, who detailed the making of the averaged images in a 2020 Medium post . Aleksey wrote that he started by culling around 18,500 portraits from the Painter by Numbers dataset of paintings.

“However, my attempts to build average faces by artistic style without additional data cleaning produced strange sexless faces,” he added. “Therefore, I had to break these portraits down into categories: group, male, female, child, and other portraits. The ‘other’ portraits were those where I wasn’t able to determine the character’s gender, e.g. some of the Cubist paintings.”

Aleksey then used the face detection, alignment, and averaging technology of John W. Miller’s Facer library, focusing on paintings from the 24 styles that had enough portraits for reference points.

In addition to the collage of averaged faces, Aleksey created a time-lapse video of portraits for every 50 years from 1500 to 2000 in 10-year increments. And he’s selling prints of each style’s averaged portraits on his Society6 page.