Tiktok's Highest-Paid User in 2021 Isn't Charli D' Amelio, but She's up There

There's a certain abandonment of self-respect someone has to have when they're gesticulating like a buffoon for social media views on various popular platforms. However, if your brand of buffoonery is specific and you get in early on a social media trend, you have a higher chance of your content going viral, gaining a high follower count, and getting more opportunities for that sweet sponsorship money.

There are TikTokers making tons of cash doing just that, so who's the highest-paid TikToker in 2021?