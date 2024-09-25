Domestic Violence Charges Will Not Be Filed Against 'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev

When Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on Aug. 29, 2024 after a fight with soon-to-be ex-wife Nikki Bella, it was on suspicion of domestic violence as a potential felony charge. However, on Sept. 24, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley revealed in a press release that the county made the call not to press charges against Artem for domestic violence.

Article continues below advertisement

In the press release, Haley reveals that a thorough investigation was done to ensure accuracy in the decision to not move forward with the charges. Regardless, Artem and Nikki are moving forward with divorce proceedings, and Artem remains off Dancing With the Stars, on which he was once one of the professional dancing partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Artem Chigvintsev won't face domestic violence charges.

Although many expected the district attorney to come for Artem following his fight with Nikki and his subsequent arrest, apparently, there was too little evidence to back an actual charge to be filed against Artem. Though initially, his charge was related to violence against a spouse. Now, Districy Attorney Haley revealed the result of the investigation following Artem's August 2024 arrest.

"While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence," Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in the press release. "We are required to prove any and every criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt' which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn't rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."

Article continues below advertisement