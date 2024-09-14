Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Artem Chigvintsev Requests Spousal Support From Nikki Garcia Following Arrest Artem is also claiming putative spouse status. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 14 2024, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Just when you thought things couldn't get messier between Nikki Garcia and her estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, the DWTS pro responded to Nikki's divorce petition with a few requests of his own. In the original divorce filing, Nikki asked the court for sole legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son, Matteo.

However, Artem is fighting back in court — and spousal support is on the table.

Artem Chigvintsev is asking for spousal support and joint legal and physical custody.

In his response, obtained by Us Weekly, Artem listed the date of separation from Nikki as August 29, the day he was arrested for felony corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant in Napa Valley. Artem is going against Nikki's request for sole legal and physical custody of their son, and asking for joint custody. He is also requesting spousal support and for Nikki to pay his attorney fees.

Artem is also claiming putative spouse status from August 26, 2022, to January 19, 2023, according to the outlet. This is when a spouse is in an invalid marriage but believes they are legally married. Nikki and Artem had a wedding in France in 2022, but it wasn't until the following January that they got married in the United States.

Do Nikki and Artem have a prenup?

It is unclear if the couple signed a prenup before their split, but it wouldn't be surprising if Nikki didn't have one in place. In 2018, when she was engaged to fellow WWE star John Cena, she hesitated when asked to sign a 75-page cohabitation agreement that said she would have to leave his home immediately if they broke up.

"I just don’t understand it. I just don’t know what to feel. I’m so confused," Nikki told her sister Brie at the time. "It kind of makes me second-guess where John and I stand in our relationship. I love John but maybe he knows that he doesn’t want to be with me forever?" She did eventually sign it, after John, who was married previously, explained his rationale.

“Having been through that process, here is how I view it. It is like buying a handgun for home defense. It gives you a sense of security, and it gives you a failsafe in case something happens," he said of his first divorce. Hopefully, Nikki took his advice.

Who is richer: Nikki or Artem?

When it comes to net worth, both Nikki and Artem are pretty even, but Nikki does have a slight edge. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nikki is worth an estimated $8 million, thanks to her lucrative wrestling career, her reality TV shows, and her business ventures with her twin, including their wine label Belle Radici.