NASA Shares Artemis II Wake-Up Songs Playlist on Spotify NASA revealed the Artemis II wake-up songs playlist, and the crew’s picks are a fun mix of classics and surprises. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 8 2026, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While preparing for a space mission is serious business, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a little room for personality along the way. In addition to testing equipment and planning for travel, there are also some NASA traditions that focus on bringing a little light-hearted fun to the crew.

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The wake up song playlist is a tradition NASA has embraced for a very long time. It is an opportunity for the crew members to craft a playlist filled with songs they wish to wake up to. Understandably, everyone is asking the same thing: What is on the Artemis II wake up songs playlist? Fortunately, NASA was more than happy to share the Spotify playlist containing what songs the crew were waking up to each morning.

Source: Mega

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The Artemis II wake-up songs playlist continues a long-standing NASA tradition.

Wake-up songs have been part of crewed space missions for decades. Each day, Mission Control plays a short clip of music to help astronauts start their morning, adding a personal touch to an otherwise highly technical routine.

According to Space.com, that tradition goes all the way back to the Apollo era. Over the years, astronauts have been greeted with everything from Frank Sinatra to movie soundtracks, often chosen by loved ones or the crew themselves. For Artemis II, the songs were picked by the crew, making the playlist feel even more personal. It’s a small detail that connects the mission back to decades of spaceflight history.

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Source: Mega

The Artemis II playlist includes a mix of nostalgic and unexpected tracks.

The songs revealed so far cover a wide range of styles. On Flight Day 1, the crew woke up to "Sleepyhead" by Young & Sick, followed by "Green Light" by John Legend featuring André 3000 on Flight Day 2. Flight Day 3 brought "In a Daydream" by Freddy Jones Band. Flight Day 4 featured "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan — a moment that got a laugh when the song was cut off before the chorus, something the crew later joked about.

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The rest of the week kept things just as varied. "Working Class Heroes (Work)" by CeeLo Green played on Flight Day 5, "Good Morning" by Mandisa and TobyMac on Flight Day 6, and "Tokyo Drifting" by Denzel Curry and Glass Animals on Flight Day 7.

One of the wake-up song picks even sparked reactions online.

"Sleepyhead" by Young & Sick didn’t just wake up the crew — it also caught the artist’s attention. He reacted on TikTok, sharing that he’s a longtime sci-fi fan and thought it was surreal that his music made it into space.

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@youngandsick My cover of Passion Pitt’s “Sleepyhead” was used this morning to wake up the crew aboard the Artemis II, while orbiting the moon on the first lunar mission in half of a century! Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that my music would make it to space! Never give up on your dreams, no matter what you do, you never know when the universe will give you a random gift when you need it most! #youngandsick #NASA #indiemusic #ArtemisII #space ♬ Sleepyhead - Young & Sick

Source: Mega

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In the comments, someone claimed that Commander Reid Wiseman actually chose the song, which the artist responded to with appreciation. Some TikTok users joked that having your music played in space basically counts as going to space. A few people also pointed out how cool it was to see an artist’s work reach that level. One praised the singer for being so humble about the situation as they definitely wouldn’t be.