Ashley Padilla’s Emotional Tribute to Diane Keaton Reveals Their Special Relationship "I will be seeing you in everything.” By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 13 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ash.padilla

When Saturday Night Live honored Diane Keaton with a touching end-credit tribute following her death at 79, one cast member felt that loss more deeply than most. Ashley Padilla, a performer on SNL, once worked closely with the Oscar-winning actor. Her emotional social media posts offered a glimpse into their friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley, who was Diane’s assistant before joining the cast of SNL, shared her memories on Instagram after the Annie Hall star’s death, remembering the woman who “changed [her] life.” Her words, paired with an old photo montage and a sentimental song, gave fans a personal look at Diane beyond the screen. Here's a look inside their heartfelt relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Padilla and Diane Keaton’s relationship went far beyond Hollywood.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Ashley worked as Diane’s assistant years before she joined Saturday Night Live. She helped Keaton with creative projects, including her book Fashion First, the 2024 film Summer Camp, and the two remained close friends long after their professional chapter ended.

Following Diane’s death on Oct. 11, Ashley posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story, writing: “I will never forget you. I will always love you. And I will miss you all of the time. Thank you for everything, Diane. You changed my life.” The Instagram story expired as they usually do, but you can view a screenshot of it on Reddit.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley remembered their time creating Diane’s iconic Instagram compilations.

In another Instagram tribute, Ashley shared the behind-the-scenes story of how many of Keaton’s viral Instagram videos came to be. “Diane and I always made compilation videos of photos for her (absolutely iconic) Instagram,” Ashley wrote. “Usually anything she enjoyed at the time — houses, eyeballs, shoes, MEN, etc. We would sit on Pinterest for hours looking up great shots, and then we would pick the perfect song to match whatever the theme was.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley added that while there were “a million songs” she could have chosen to remember her mentor, she kept returning to one: “I’ll Be Seeing You.” “It gave me great comfort,” she said, closing her message with white heart emojis and, “Diane, you are the best, and I will be seeing you in everything.”

Though their paths diverged as Ashley moved into comedy and Diane stepped back from the spotlight, their friendship clearly endured. And for Ashley, it seems the lessons Diane left behind about art, joy, and staying unapologetically yourself will last a lifetime.

Article continues below advertisement

SNL’s subtle tribute to Diane touched fans everywhere.

SNL aired a simple but powerful tribute card at the end of its Oct. 11 episode, which was the same day Diane died. The black-and-white photo showed a young Diane, dressed in her trademark collared shirt and tie, flashing that familiar crooked smile. It ran after host Amy Poehler said her goodnights, serving as a quiet moment of respect from the cast and crew.

Article continues below advertisement

While Diane was never on SNL herself, for viewers who grew up watching Something’s Gotta Give or Father of the Bride, it was a reminder of how deeply she influenced comedy. And how many lives she touched behind the scenes, too.