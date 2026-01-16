Ash Trevino Body Cam Footage Goes Viral Weeks After Arrest For Healthcare Fraud The influencer was arrested on Dec. 17, 2025, in Venus, Texas. By Niko Mann Updated Jan. 16 2026, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Facebook / FOX 7 Austin

An influencer on TikTok named Ash Trevino was arrested for healthcare fraud in Venus, Texas, and the body cam footage of her arrest is going viral. Ash was arrested on Dec. 17, 2025, in Venus, Texas, on allegations of healthcare fraud.

Ash — whose full name is Ashley Nicole Lopez-Trevino — is a provocative content creator with more than 500,000 Instagram and Snapchat followers. The influencer spoke back online after she admitted to having a preference for dating men who are incarcerated. The 36-year-old has also been criticised for bragging about dating a 19-year-old, as well as for her admission that she did not buy beds for her children and for having them around felons.

Ash Trevino's arrest is seen on body cam footage.

According to Fox 4 News, Ash was arrested on a felony warrant for healthcare fraud in Venus, Texas. A police officer responding to an unrelated call saw her seated inside a white BMW with its lights on, parked in front of a house. The officer recognized the influencer from previous interactions, and when he approached, Ash was standing on the front porch, where she was arrested and taken to the Ellis County Jail on felony fraud charges.

Ash seemed confused during the arrest, which is seen on the body cam footage. After she was told she was under arrest, she said, "For what? I haven't done nothing." The officer responded, "It says fraud on there. I'll give you more details once it's confirmed, okay?" "A fraud? I swear I haven't done nothing," the TikToker replied. "Do you have the right person?" Ash later addressed her arrest on Instagram live, per Prime Timer, and claimed, "Something ain't right," as she claimed innocence.

"I'm like, healthcare? What the f--k? I don't have insurance.' Something ain't right, though. Something ain't right," she declared. "And Imma get to the bottom of this, because it don't add up, like, that shouldn't happen, but it is what it is, at the end of the day." "I've got me an attorney already, and I've got my bond," she added. "He's like, 'Go, make your calls, so that way we can get our bond.' This morning I'm already out, so I'm blessed. I'll be at the casino next week, though."

Ash was arrested for fraud.

The content creator was arrested for two felony fraud charges. The first charge in the indictment is for welfare fraud. The authorities claim that Ash frauded the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to receive between $2,500 and $30,000 worth of SNAP and Medicaid benefits between 2019 and 2024.