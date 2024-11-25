Ashely From '1000-Lb Best Friends' Wants To Have Kids Sooner Rather Than Later

The ladies of 1000-Lb Best Friends might have started the show because of their shared weight loss goals and journeys, but now, there is more to each of their stories. And for Ashely Sutton, one part of that involves starting a family. But does Ashely have a baby outside of 1000-Lb Best Friends yet? It's certainly on her mind during the third season.

Of course, Ashely also knows that she has weight to lose in order to be physically ready for a baby. Just because she is mentally and emotionally prepared, it doesn't necessarily mean her body is ready for the changes that come with pregnancy, especially if a pregnancy at a higher weight is considered high-risk. And Dr. Procter isn't afraid to share that reality with her.

Did Ashely from '1000-Lb Best Friends' have a baby?

Ashely has not shared that she is pregnant after filming the third season of 1000-Lb Best Friends. And on social media, there are no clues to suggest that she has started to follow through with those plans in any way. But she is adamant on the show about not wanting to wait until she is 40 to start having kids. Though she understands that she needs to be physically healthier if she wants a better shot at getting pregnant.

"I feel that, given his timeline, I'll be starting in my forties trying to have a baby," Ashely says on the show, in reference to Dr. Procter's timeline for her. "And I feel like that's putting myself and the baby even more at risk."

Technically, Ashely isn't wrong. Being obese does add a risk during pregnancy. But an advanced maternal age also offers potential complications. In either situation, Ashely isn't exactly brimming with low risks. But for her, the idea of waiting until she loses weight means also waiting until she's older and that's her main concern.

Ashely hasn't shared if she's dating anyone right now.

Ashely doesn't need to be married or even dating anyone to have a child. And outside of the show, it doesn't look like she's seeing anyone. But she isn't letting that slow down her plans. And there's nothing wrong with talking things out with her doctor to figure out the best course of action if she really wants to move forward with plans for a baby.

Ashely's weight loss journey on '1000-Lb Best Friends' is ongoing.