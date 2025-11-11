Ashley Graham’s Sister Maddie Is Spilling Major Tea on Their Family Drama "Wait, Ashley Graham the model?" By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 11 2025, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega;TikTok/@thefrugalfox_

In case you didn’t know (and honestly, a lot of us didn’t), there’s a whole lot of drama between model Ashley Graham and her stylist sister, Maddie Graham. And it’s not exactly new, as the two have never really gotten along, as Maddie explained in a mini tell-all TikTok. However, lately, even more has come to light as Maddie has been opening up about their relationship on TikTok, and it seems she’s faced her fair share of struggles with both her mom and Ashley.

Article continues below advertisement

With Maddie sharing more details and fans asking questions in Ashley’s comment section (which Maddie claims she’s been deleting for a decade), people are now trying to piece together what exactly went down between the sisters, and their mom. So, here’s the tea.

Breaking down the drama between Ashley Graham and her sister Maddie.

Source: Mega

Maddie Graham has been posting tons of content on social media lately, spilling all the deets about her relationship with her sister, Ashley Graham, and their mom, and it doesn’t sound pretty. While she admits it all sounds wild, she’s got plenty of supporters on her side.

Article continues below advertisement

From what Maddie shared, the drama seems to stem from their mom, who she says acted as the “ringleader,” spreading lies about her to Ashley and their other sister to create distance. And it seems to have worked, though Maddie admits she and Ashley always had some tension.

Article continues below advertisement

She recalled one incident where her mom teamed up with her baby daddy and kicked her out of the house, then told her son that Maddie had left because she didn’t care about him. At one point, her mom even took her to court, where she presumably gained custody of Maddie’s son, and, according to Maddie, would only let her see him for a few minutes on random days (the current custody setup is unclear). For context, Maddie had her son when she was 17 (almost 18).

It didn’t stop there. Maddie claims her mom pulled her son out of the daycare where she worked as a preschool teacher, allegedly so she couldn’t see him. She also says her mom and sisters would randomly show up at places she worked, supposedly to “confirm” she actually had a job. During the pandemic, Maddie worked for a boutique and ran its Instagram page, and says Ashley even placed an order, seemingly to remind her she was keeping tabs on her.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout her videos, Maddie also talks about being abused and recalls a time when her mom printed out her private journal pages and shared them with neighbors.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that Maddie’s publicly telling her side of the story, she claims Ashley keeps deleting comments from her friends and supporters under her posts. And the drama doesn’t stop there; it apparently extends to her baby daddy’s mom, too. Maddie says she’s also faced hate from her son’s grandmother, who allegedly accused her of getting pregnant on purpose because she was jealous of her sister’s modeling career.

Article continues below advertisement

Maddie even shared a screenshot of a comment from her baby daddy’s mom, who claimed Maddie lied to her son about being on birth control, saying she “only wanted a baby for the attention from her parents.” The comment also accused Maddie of not being “invested in being a full-time mom,” claiming she’d “rather party and hang out,” and that her son “gave up his college football career and NFL prospects to be a full-time dad.”

Maddie later clarified in a response that her baby daddy actually got cut from the team because of bad grades. So, yeah, there's a lot going on there.

Article continues below advertisement

So, how many siblings does Ashley Graham actually have?

Ashley Graham has three sisters. With all the drama spilling out between Maddie and Ashley, people are also starting to dig into Ashley’s other siblings. In one interview with Wendy Williams, shared by Maddie, Ashley claimed she had two sisters and a brother. But in another, Maddie said Ashley told people she only had one sister and one brother.