Jasmine Tookes's Children Are the Biggest Pride of the Model's Life

The fashion icon has worked with some of the most acclaimed houses in the world over the course of her career.

The life of a model is so much more than going down the runway or participating in photography sessions. The industry comes with plenty of challenges, taking into account the quick lifestyle these artists have to get used to. Despite the volatile nature of her career, Jasmine Tookes is constantly looking to balance her personal life and her role as a famous model. This includes her desire to form a family.

Falling in love for some celebrities leads to beautiful weddings and impressive stories. When Jasmine began dating Juan David Borrero, they both immediately realized that they had met their match and were destined to become a family. How many children does Jasmine have? Here's what we know about the family built by the Victoria's Secret model and the successful businessman. The love story continues in unexpected ways.

How many children does Jasmine Tookes have?

According to People, Jasmine is the mother of two children. The model's first baby, Mia Victoria, was born back in 2023. The announcement regarding her first pregnancy took place over a year after she got married to Juan David. Mia's birth is the next step in what was constructed as a fairy tale romance. Juan and Jasmine dated over the course of four years before they made the decision to tie the knot.

In a loving Instagram post launched in the summer of 2025, Jasmine announced that she was expecting yet another child with Juan David. Jasmine and Juan David are ready to have two babies in the span of two and a half years. Their love for one another and their illusion of raising their babies have allowed them to establish their family in quick fashion.

Jasmine Tookes made a statement on the Victoria's Secret runway.

A Victoria's Secret runway is the perfect opportunity for models to display their talent in front of the eyes of the world. People reports that Jasmine took the chance to show off nine months of pregnancy alongside her sparkling outfit. New York City is the epicenter of many fields and industries, which is why Victoria's Secret chose to host their 2025 event in Brooklyn. Jasmine delighted the crowd with a pair of golden angel wings.

Victoria's Secret is only one of the prestigious brands Jasmine has worked with. Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, and Stella McCartney are some of the companies that have allowed the model to present their products. Jasmine's career is the result of years of hard work. Like many famous models from all over the world, the star began her trajectory when she was very young. Jasmine played volleyball and softball before she fell in love with the fashion industry (via New York Magazine).