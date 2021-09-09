Victoria's Secret Model Jasmine Tookes Is Married To the Son of Ecuador's Vice President

It's not every day that a regular girl gets to feel like a princess on her wedding day, but fashion model Jasmine Tookes has achieved near-royal status. The former Victoria's Secret Angel got engaged to Snapchat executive and Ecuadorian Vice President's son Juan David Borrero in 2020, and on Sept. 4, 2021, they officially tied the knot in Quito, Ecuador.

Read on for everything we know about Jasmine and her new husband, including how they met.

Jasmine and her husband met for work in 2016.

Jasmine first met her now-husband in 2016, when Juan's company, Snapchat, was launching the Group Stories feature. Vogue reports that Juan is a director of international markets for Snap Inc., and at the time, the company wanted to hire Jasmine and her friends to promote the new feature. Jasmine recalls, "We all happened to be in L.A. for a fashion show, so I went to lunch with Juan and a couple of other Snapchat employees."

She adds that the pair had a "natural attraction" to one another and, "Following that lunch, Juan invited me to a birthday party that same night. There was a natural attraction to each other. We kept in touch since that night, and the rest is history."

Jasmine also said that when they started dating, she and Juan liked to go on an annual trip, which was ultimately where Juan ended up proposing. "On the morning of September 21, 2020, he told me to pack my bags because we were going somewhere," Jasmine said. "Our first stop was a restaurant called Rose Café, where we met."

Later, the pair were having champagne and a charcuterie board in Utah at luxury resort Amangiri when a photographer disguised as a hotel attendant suggested they go to a lookout point. There, on the ground, was Juan's proposal. The couple was married in Ecuador over the Labor Day weekend despite the pandemic, and Jasmine gushed about how the wedding turned out.

"In my opinion, Quito has some of the most beautiful churches in the world,” says Jasmine. “And the one that we chose is covered in gold — it almost makes it feel as if you are attending a royal wedding." The bride wore a Zuhair Murad gown with a 15 foot long train, while Juan wore a double-breasted tuxedo by Armani.

Juan's father, doctor Alfredo Borrero Vega, is the Vice President of Ecuador. Both Jasmine and Juan were in attendance at his inauguration ceremony in May 2021, as well as Juan's three siblings. The couple does not currently share any children, but they are the proud owners of two dogs: Roguey and Raji.