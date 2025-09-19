Bella Hadid Returns to the Hospital With Yet Another Flare-up of Lyme Disease The model has struggled with the same illness for years, worrying the fans who follow her status on social media. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 19 2025, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Chronic diseases can be devastating for a patient. The constant need to undergo treatment can be frustrating for those affected. Time and time again, these sick individuals fight against a sadly familiar problem. It takes a lot of mental strength and courage for someone to tackle a chronic disease situation. A strong support network and the right doctor could be crucial for those suffering through a case.

American model Bella Hadid is known around the world for her fashionable looks and impeccable sense of style. However, her long-time fans are aware of how much the artist struggles with a chronic case of Lyme disease. Is Bella back in the hospital because of this disease? Here's what we know about the performer's health status and what the situation means for the future of her career in the industry.

Source: Mega

Is Bella Hadid back in the hospital?

According to an Instagram post by Yolanda Hadid, Bella was back at the hospital due to her chronic Lyme disease. The model's mother shared a few images of her daughter at the medical facility. In the post, Bella can be seen affected by the treatment. Spending a few days at the hospital isn't a pleasant experience for anyone, which is why it's easy to understand why the performer looked exhausted in the pictures.

The situation doesn't mark the first occasion in which Bella is taken to a medical facility due to a case of Lyme disease. The model has struggled with the illness, as well as other medical issues, for more than a decade. In 2023, Bella believed that she was finally healthy from the chronic Lyme disease, only to discover in 2025 that it wasn't the case. The performer's family has always shown support for her during the treatments.

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is transmitted by a blood-feeding tick in the genus Ixodes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's official website, the main symptom people should look out for is a rash that begins to spread in the spot where the tick bit its victim. Patients may also feel fatigue, chills, suffer from a headache, or catch a fever. The disease varies from person to person. It's evident that Bella's case is an extraordinary one.

There is no vaccine available to prevent Lyme disease. The only way in which people can protect themselves is by avoiding spaces in which a tick might be located. There are some signs that point towards a tick's habitat. The New York Times reports that ticks prefer to live in moist and humid habitats, tall grasses, or wood piles. The animals can be hard to spot due to their small size and discreet presence.