Streamer Asmongold's Father Has Died — What Was His Cause of Death? "TL;DR-my dad's health is really bad and I have to take time off to deal with it." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 19 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: X / @asmongold

The streaming community is a fairly tight-knit one. Whether your fellow streamers are enemies or friends, everyone knows everyone. Which is why news spread so quickly after streamer Zack Hoyt, who goes by the name Asmongold, announced the passing of his father.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about his father's cause of death, as well as what the streamer and his fans and followers have had to say after his father's tragic death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was the cause of death for Asmongold's father?

Losing a parent is something nearly everyone will experience, but it's always difficult, no matter how expected or normal it may be. Asmongold did not give a direct cause of death when he announced his father's passing "a few days ago" on Sept. 18, 2025. However, about 10 days prior, he did share his father's diagnosis with followers, which can give us a hint as to what happened. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "TL;DR-my dad's health is really bad and I have to take time off to deal with it."

Asmongold explained, "Originally, he went to the hospital for pneumonia, then upon leaving had a test that showed acute liver failure that turned out to be pancreatic cancer." The streamer explained that chemotherapy was recommended; "The first week was fine, but the day of the second treatment, by the end of it he was so f--ked up and had so much difficulty breathing that he didn't sleep more than an hour at a time."

Article continues below advertisement

Asmongold said that he ended up sleeping on the floor next to his bed to watch his father and that his father was hospitalized after his blood pressure kept bottoming out. He added, "That was about 5 days ago, and that's basically where we're still at now. There have been marginal improvements, but in a general sense, things are not looking great, although I remain hopeful regardless."

Ten days later, he posted that his father had passed a few days ago, so it would seem that he passed as a result of some combination of the above complications.

Article continues below advertisement

TL;DR-my dad's health is really bad and I have to take time off to deal with it



As a lot of you guys know, my dad's been going through a lot of medical turmoil in the last few months.



Originally, he went to the hospital for pneumonia then upon leaving had a test that showed… — Zack (@Asmongold) September 8, 2025 Source: X / @Asmongold

Fans offer their condolences.

On Sept. 18, Asmongold heartbreakingly updated, "A few days ago my father passed away. It's difficult for me to even find the words for the emptiness it leaves me with, he was my last family member in the state, and I was there with him until the end." The streamer said that he would endure but said, "I don't think I'll ever be the same."

Article continues below advertisement

Followers were quick to offer their condolences and support, with fellow influencer Esfand writing, "Love you dude. You’re a good son and I know you already know it but you made him proud." Streamer Tectone added, "Your father was an amazing man and he raised an incredible son that I know he was proud of."

One follower shared, "A parent's death is their final, and often, greatest gift. It allows us to engage in an ancient rite of passage; using their passing as a launchpad to become the person we've always subconsciously reached for."

Article continues below advertisement

A few days ago my father passed away.



It's difficult for me to even find the words for the emptiness it leaves me with, he was my last family member in the state and I was there with him until the end.



I will endure, but I don't think I'll ever be the same



I love you, Pa pic.twitter.com/MUUxbodWyL — Zack (@Asmongold) September 18, 2025 Source: X / @Asmongold