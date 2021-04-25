Willie & Korie Robertson Discuss Taking a Knee With NFL Players (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Anna Garrison
Apr. 25 2021, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Reality stars Willie and Korie Robertson have come a long way since their Duck Dynasty days. The latest reality TV venture for the couple includes a new Facebook Watch series titled At Home with the Robertsons.
The show includes open discussions with celebrity guests about divisive topics, and they've already jumped right in on the subject of adoption. Now, they'll be talking to NFL players about peaceful protest and taking a knee.
Willie & Korie discuss taking a knee during the national anthem on 'At Home With The Robertsons.'
An episode of At Home With The Robertsons titled, "Should NFL Players Kneel During the National Anthem?" aims to discuss whether taking the knee during the national anthem is a form of protest or disrespectful to the military. The special guests for this episode include NFL players Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Nate Boyer.
In an exclusive clip revealed to Distractify ahead of its air date on April 26, Robertson family members gathered at a safe social distance to talk with professional athletes about kneeling during the national anthem. Former NFL player Nate Boyer explains that he discussed with Colin Kaepernick, who made headlines when he knelt during the anthem. Watch the clip below.
Willie asks Nate about his discussion with Colin, and Nate explains that Colin asked him, "Do you think there's another way I could protest or demonstrate that's not going to offend people in the military?" to which Nate replied, "No, there's nothing you can do that's not going to offend some people ... I think the only thing that's going to make any sense is taking a knee."
Nate further elaborates his train of thought that people often take a knee to pray, to propose, and as a sign of respect to other players on the field when someone is injured. He admitted he didn't think the gesture would be taken as disrespectful, but the group ends up laughing about how the controversy of the gesture is now "his fault."
What other topics can viewers expect to be discussed on 'At Home With The Robertsons'?
The show features two episodes per week, with one airing on Monday and one Thursday. The Monday episodes typically introduce a topic for greater discussion, and so far, the show has tackled racism and adoption, peaceful protest, and kneeling during the national anthem. In the future, the show intends to delve into women in media, veganism, and more.
Some of the guests that will be making their way to At Home With The Robertsons include Hannah Brown (of Bachelorette fame) and Tim and Demi Tebow. Fans can look forward to thoughtful discussion with the rest of the family during the Thursday episodes, during which Willie and Korie share what they've learned with the rest of the Robertsons.
While you won't be seeing Willie and Korie on the A&E channel anytime soon, it sounds like they're keeping fans happy with plenty of content. You can watch new episodes of At Home with the Robertsons on Mondays and Thursdays via Facebook Watch.