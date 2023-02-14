Home > Gaming Source: Mundfish via YouTube Is Jensen Ackles in 'Atomic Heart'? Here’s Everything We Know About Its Cast List By Jon Bitner Feb. 14 2023, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

The apocalyptic shooter, Atomic Heart, has been garnering plenty of attention recently for its latest trailer, which features actor Jensen Ackles of The Boys and Supernatural. The trailer doesn’t offer much in the way of new gameplay footage, but it does have folks wondering who the Atomic Heart voice actors will be – and if Ackles will be involved in the game’s main storyline.

Atomic Heart launches on Feb. 21, but much of the game is still tightly under wraps. Still, here’s a closer look at everything we know about its cast of actors.

We don’t know much about who the 'Atomic Heart' voice actors are.

While we’ve seen plenty of gameplay footage for Atomic Heart over the past few months, we’re still surprisingly light on details regarding its cast. Developer Mundfish confirmed that the game will be dubbed in both Russian and English, although details beyond that are still murky. We also know that the main character P-3, will be voiced by the Russian actor who plays him in-game.

Beyond that, very little is known about the Atomic Heart voice actors. Here’s hoping Mundfish drops a cast list prior to launch – but at the very worst, you’ll just have to wait a few more days to find out for yourself.

Is Jensen Ackles in 'Atomic Heart'?

A new trailer for Atomic Heart was released on Feb. 14, and it immediately led to speculation that the trailer's star was somehow involved in the upcoming game. And having been in both The Boys and Supernatural, Jensen would lend a lot of star-power to the apocalyptic adventure. However, at the time of writing, there has been no confirmation that Ackles is in Atomic Heart.

There’s hope that he’ll be part of the English Atomic Heart voice cast, but it also wouldn’t be surprising if he simply made an appearance in the trailer to help build up hype for the game’s impending release. There’s no mention of Atomic Heart on his IMDB page, although it’s possible the details of his involvement are being kept secret until the game launches later this month.