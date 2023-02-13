Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Studios One Modder is Making it Possible to Play 'Hogwarts Legacy' in VR 'Very Soon' By Anthony Jones Feb. 13 2023, Published 6:56 p.m. ET

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. Leading up to the official release of Hogwarts Legacy on Feb. 10, gamers of all types saw quite a lot of controversy surrounding the game — from its transgender character to the boycott happening over on Twitch in the wake of an ad campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Buried beneath the buzz came a Twitter announcement on Feb. 8 from Flat2VR, a community of dedicated virtual reality modders, that showcased footage of Hogwarts Legacy playing in VR. According to the post, this was possible through an Unreal Engine VR mod orchestrated by Praydog, a member of the passionate group.

Source: Avalanche Studios

Article continues below advertisement

Hogwarts Legacy players sighting the announcement on Twitter were sold on the performance and wanted to know how they could play this way before the open-world RPG game launched. If you're also looking for info, here's everything you need to know.

Can you play 'Hogwarts Legacy' in VR?

The Hogwarts Legacy VR mod is based on the Universal VR Mod made by Praydog, which essentially makes almost any game developed with Unreal Engine 4 or 5 capable of running with VR headsets. With that in mind, it makes sense that the mod could run Hogwarts Legacy in VR since it's an Unreal Engine 4 game. Praydog aims to allow players to experience the "entire magical world" of Hogwarts Legacy "in full 6DOF VR."

Article continues below advertisement

🔥 Hogwarts Legacy VR Mod (Praydog’s Upcoming UE VR Mod) 🔥



It’s been a dream of mine to explore Hogwarts in VR one day (you might say I’m a fan, I even proposed to my wife with a Golden Snitch 😛).



Soon you'll be able to experience this entire magical world in full 6DOF VR! pic.twitter.com/2CJM6Ai4m3 — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) February 8, 2023 Source: Avalanche Studios via Twitter

In the mod, players could freely view the game world by moving their heads while navigating with inputs from a mouse and keyboard setup or controller. The experience will mostly be in a freeform first-person perspective, but it will change to the third-person during cutscenes and spells. Unfortunately, the mod in question doesn't have a release date and is currently unavailable for anyone besides the creator to play Hogwarts Legacy in VR.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Hogwarts Legacy' VR mod will be free and open source and may see interesting improvements over time.

Underneath the Twitter thread announcing the Hogwarts Legacy VR mod, the Flat2VR community responded to quite a lot of feedback from eager fans. For those wondering if they had to pay to get the mod, Flat2VR cleared up speculations by saying it will stay "free and open source" when it launches.

Article continues below advertisement

What the mod won't have out the gate is motion control support, as we learned from a Twitter user asking for the feature. In response, Flat2VR stated, "yeah, that would be amazing with full voice recognition too for spell casting," which may hint at further development specifically for the Hogwarts Legacy mod.

On the same day, the community also addressed a Twitter user who was upset the mod would "likely take 3-4 months before it releases," to which Flat2VR responded that Praydog strives to make a stable version of the mod "very soon." Judging from that reply, we may see the VR mod sometime in the next two months, but it may or may not be the most stable experience possible just yet.